Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year- old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the...
mynewsla.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a sex crime and five...
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
knewsradio.com
Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores
Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs
NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
KTLA.com
Deputies arrest man who threatened to burn down home of two teens in Victorville
A 24-year-old old Victorville man is in jail after he was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies for allegedly threatening to burn down a home. The arrest was made Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of Maverick Place in Victorville, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland Identified
A 48-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland was identified Friday. Benton Christian of Homeland was fatally injured about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
mynewsla.com
Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus
A suspicious man roaming the grounds of a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called 911 about 11:25 a.m., when the suspect was first spotted, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Allegedly Stole $20K in Goods Due for Preliminary Hearing
A felon accused of perpetrating thefts in Moreno Valley, Perris and Riverside that resulted in an estimated $20,000 in losses to the retail establishments is slated for a preliminary hearing later this month. Caleb Samuel Johnson, 33, of Moreno Valley, was arrested last week, along with 37-year-old Micaela Presley, following...
Comments / 0