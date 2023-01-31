Read full article on original website
Played for both: Former Sunderland and current Millwall midfielder George Honeyman
The former Sunderland midfielder now plies his trade at Millwall after a stint at Hull City.
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here
Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
FOX Sports
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
