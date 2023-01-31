Bracketology: Indiana Continues To Rise, Big Ten Surrounds Bubble
The Big Ten has nine teams in Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology on ESPN, with a handful of teams hovering around the bubble. Purdue is the No. 1 overall seed, and Indiana, Northwestern and Illinois are moving up.
Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away, and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is beginning to take shape.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, where he projected the entire 68-team bracket. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams, headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Ten has a heavy presence on the bubble, with Maryland and Penn State barely in and Wisconsin and Ohio State just outside the field. The Big 12 is close behind the Big Ten with eight teams in the bracket.
Pittsburgh, Penn State, Kentucky and Oklahoma are the last four teams in, while Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin are the first four teams out. Alabama, Tennessee and Houston round out the No. 1 seeds, and UCLA, Kansas, Texas and Arizona are the No. 2 seeds.
Lunardi also projects the Mountain West, American Athletic and West Coast conferences to be multi-bid leagues. He tabbed San Diego State as a No. 6 seed and the Mount West Conference Tournament champion, followed by New Mexico and Boise State as No. 10 seeds. Along with No. 1 seed Houston, Memphis made the bracket from the AAC. No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 6 seed Saint Mary's earned a spot from the WCC.
As for Indiana's draw, Lunardi placed the Hoosiers as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. In this scenario, Indiana's Round of 64 matchup is against No. 12 seed Charleston (21-2) in Orlando, Fla. With a win, the Hoosiers would face either No. 4 seed Baylor or No. 13 seed UC-Santa Barbara in the Round of 32.
Here's the full Midwest Region.
For the full bracket, CLICK HERE.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana battles Maryland Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has been playing great lately, winning five straight games and moving back into the national rankings. The Hoosiers travel to Maryland on Tuesday, and they're the underdog to a Terrapins team that is 5-0 at home in the Big Ten, covering all five times. Here's the opening point spread, plus a great breakdown on both teams vs. the number. CLICK HERE
- 'BEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER': Maryland coach Kevin Willard had high praise for Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, calling him the best college basketball player right now and more dominant than Purdue center Zach Edey. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the award with Purdue center Zach Edey. Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. CLICK HERE
- TOUGH ROAD GAME AHEAD: Maryland is 5-0 at home in Big Ten play, presenting a significant challenge for Indiana on Tuesday. Here's what has made the Terrapins so difficult to beat at the Xfinity Center. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA IN AP POLL: Indiana climbed back into the Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday following wins over Minnesota and Ohio State. The Hoosiers are one of two ranked Big Ten teams, along with Purdue, who was voted the unanimous No. 1 team. CLICK HERE
- KALEB BANKS STEPS UP: Freshman Kaleb Banks has had to wait his turn on Mike Woodson's deep Indiana squad, but he seized the opportunity for more playing time during Saturday's 86-70 win over Ohio State. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0