ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bracketology: Indiana Continues To Rise, Big Ten Surrounds Bubble

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxMDZ_0kXmzTt000

The Big Ten has nine teams in Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology on ESPN, with a handful of teams hovering around the bubble. Purdue is the No. 1 overall seed, and Indiana, Northwestern and Illinois are moving up.

Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away, and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is beginning to take shape.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, where he projected the entire 68-team bracket. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams, headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Ten has a heavy presence on the bubble, with Maryland and Penn State barely in and Wisconsin and Ohio State just outside the field. The Big 12 is close behind the Big Ten with eight teams in the bracket.

Pittsburgh, Penn State, Kentucky and Oklahoma are the last four teams in, while Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin are the first four teams out. Alabama, Tennessee and Houston round out the No. 1 seeds, and UCLA, Kansas, Texas and Arizona are the No. 2 seeds.

Lunardi also projects the Mountain West, American Athletic and West Coast conferences to be multi-bid leagues. He tabbed San Diego State as a No. 6 seed and the Mount West Conference Tournament champion, followed by New Mexico and Boise State as No. 10 seeds. Along with No. 1 seed Houston, Memphis made the bracket from the AAC. No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 6 seed Saint Mary's earned a spot from the WCC.

As for Indiana's draw, Lunardi placed the Hoosiers as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. In this scenario, Indiana's Round of 64 matchup is against No. 12 seed Charleston (21-2) in Orlando, Fla. With a win, the Hoosiers would face either No. 4 seed Baylor or No. 13 seed UC-Santa Barbara in the Round of 32.

Here's the full Midwest Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n66c4_0kXmzTt000
Indiana is a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology on ESPN.

For the full bracket, CLICK HERE.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana battles Maryland Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana has been playing great lately, winning five straight games and moving back into the national rankings. The Hoosiers travel to Maryland on Tuesday, and they're the underdog to a Terrapins team that is 5-0 at home in the Big Ten, covering all five times. Here's the opening point spread, plus a great breakdown on both teams vs. the number. CLICK HERE
  • 'BEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER': Maryland coach Kevin Willard had high praise for Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, calling him the best college basketball player right now and more dominant than Purdue center Zach Edey. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the award with Purdue center Zach Edey. Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. CLICK HERE
  • TOUGH ROAD GAME AHEAD: Maryland is 5-0 at home in Big Ten play, presenting a significant challenge for Indiana on Tuesday. Here's what has made the Terrapins so difficult to beat at the Xfinity Center. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA IN AP POLL: Indiana climbed back into the Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday following wins over Minnesota and Ohio State. The Hoosiers are one of two ranked Big Ten teams, along with Purdue, who was voted the unanimous No. 1 team. CLICK HERE
  • KALEB BANKS STEPS UP: Freshman Kaleb Banks has had to wait his turn on Mike Woodson's deep Indiana squad, but he seized the opportunity for more playing time during Saturday's 86-70 win over Ohio State. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments

Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Big Ten School Called Out For Student Section Decision

The Illinois basketball student section blasted Iowa for allegedly canceling their tickets ahead of Saturday's game. Orange Krush posted a statement on Twitter claiming Iowa informed them Wednesday that they nullified the group's 200 tickets for the weekend's Big Ten matchup at Carver-Hawkeye ...
IOWA CITY, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Sports World Wants Referee Fired Wednesday Night

The college basketball world is pretty shocked by a referee's mistake on Wednesday night. North Carolina's Caleb Love was hacked by a defender on Wednesday evening, but nothing was called.  How does this happen? "Caleb love got hit on the hand and the refs didn’t call anything lmao," one fan ...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Massive Upset Tonight

College basketball witnessed another upset Wednesday night when unranked Florida earned a 67-54 victory over No. 2 Tennessee. Senior Colin Castleton led the Gators to a monumental victory with 20 points and nine rebounds at home. Florida, which began the game on a 17-4 run, held Tennesee to a 27.9 ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game

Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day

The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Top Takes: Penn State destroyed by No. 1 Purdue, unlikely Boilermaker hero

In facing No. 1 Purdue in West Lafayette Wednesday night, Penn State’s clear goal was to limit 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey while daring someone else to do the offensive damage for the Boilermakers. The Nittany Lions succeeded in that regard, as Edey — fresh off a 38-point showing in a win over Michigan State — scored only eight points though this game’s first 25 minutes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy