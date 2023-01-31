Last night, MLB Network concluded its annual Top 10 Right Now list of players at every position with its ranking of the best catchers in the league entering the 2023 season. All of the positional lists are good starting points for fun baseball debates. Is Corbin Burnes really the best starting pitcher in the game? Are there really four third basemen who are better than Nolan Arenado? My quick answer to both of these prompts is no.

21 HOURS AGO