Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
Damp, cool, windy weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler and windy this weekend. Cooler and windy this weekend after record breaking heat on Friday. A cold front has setteled to our south with an area of high pressure to the north. Saturday will start with scatterd rain showers, mainly cloudy skies, and...
WPTV
Record heat possible for Friday ahead of an approaching cold front
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our ridge of high pressure will continue to keep us warm for one more day. High temperatures will be running close to 10 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may even tie or break the record for Friday...
WPTV
UAB beats No. 19 Owls 86-77, ending nation-best 20-game win streak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night. The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.
Comments / 0