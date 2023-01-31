ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Damp, cool, windy weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler and windy this weekend. Cooler and windy this weekend after record breaking heat on Friday. A cold front has setteled to our south with an area of high pressure to the north. Saturday will start with scatterd rain showers, mainly cloudy skies, and...
UAB beats No. 19 Owls 86-77, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night. The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.
