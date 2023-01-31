ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The best non-alcoholic spirits to try this year

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Non-alcoholic spirits are like plant-based meat. You shouldn't expect either to taste exactly like their counterparts, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable. And people are enjoying non-alcoholic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FOX43.com

Dr Pepper releasing Strawberries & Cream flavor

INDIANAPOLIS — The oldest major soft drink in the United States announced its newest flavor. Dr Pepper is adding Strawberries & Cream as a permanent flavor. The new addition will be available on store shelves nationwide in February. According to a news release, the new option will have the...
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy