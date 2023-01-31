Read full article on original website
Related
Extra Extra: Those mini bottles of Fireball they sell at bodegas actually contain a flamin' hot wine-based liquid
Because they don't have whiskey in them and people are suing, here are your end-of-day links: Porta-potty waste can be turned into fertilizer, an interview with George Santos' old roommate, Anna Delvey's talk show dream guests and more. [ more › ]
AOL Corp
The best non-alcoholic spirits to try this year
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Non-alcoholic spirits are like plant-based meat. You shouldn't expect either to taste exactly like their counterparts, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable. And people are enjoying non-alcoholic...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
I spent $64 at the best restaurant in Hawaii. My meal came out in 5 minutes, but I'll just stick to drinks next time.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
Woman horrified when she enters bathroom and finds only a cat litter box: 'I was desperate enough to use it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you asked someone if you could use their bathroom and came face to face not with a toilet but a cat litter box?
This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype. Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Wichita Eagle
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera
Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
Complex
Fireball Cinnamon Mini-Bottles Don’t Actually Contain Whiskey, Lawsuit Claims
According to a lawsuit, the tiny mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon sold at gas stations and grocery stores don’t have any whiskey in them, and instead, merely contain “whiskey flavor.”. Per The Washington Post, the suit, filed by Anna Marquez on Jan. 7 in the United States District Court...
FOX43.com
Dr Pepper releasing Strawberries & Cream flavor
INDIANAPOLIS — The oldest major soft drink in the United States announced its newest flavor. Dr Pepper is adding Strawberries & Cream as a permanent flavor. The new addition will be available on store shelves nationwide in February. According to a news release, the new option will have the...
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
Fireball whisky lawsuit: Lawyer details case against liquor producer
A woman is suing the maker of Fireball saying that it has created an almost nearly identical product to its well known cinnamon whisky product that doesn't actually contain whisky.
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0