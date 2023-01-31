Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs vs. Warriors Preview: Amid Trade Rumors, Doncic-Less Dallas Battles in the Bay
Saturday night's contest vs. the Golden State Warriors should've be a special event for the Dallas Mavericks, as it’s their first game back in the Bay since there Western Conference Finals loss. However, seven days separated from Luka Doncic's mild ankle sprain, the superstar finds himself in a similar dilemma. Unfortunately, Doncic is out for Saturday’s game with a heel contusion.
Lakers vs. Pelicans: Losing Streaks and Lebron’s History
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-27) will be looking to snap a franchise-record 10-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Lakers visit this weekend. LeBron James will also flirt with history in looking to surpass Kareem Abdul Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. After a three-game road trip, the Pelicans are looking at a fourth straight game where new Orleans fans are outnumbered but this time in the Smoothie King Center.
The Latest Kyrie Irving Debacle Is an All-Too-Familiar Story
Same as he ever was, Kyrie Irving. Big talent, bigger headache. Months after detonating the Nets chances of success last season by refusing to take the New York-mandated COVID-19 vaccine—a decision that limited Irving to 29 games and was reportedly among the reasons James Harden asked to be traded—Irving is at it again, a week before the trade deadline, demanding to be shipped out of town.
Kyrie Irving Trade: ‘Persona’ Problem with Luka? Mavs This Dumb?
DALLAS - Listen, we get it. When you are the Dallas Mavericks (and you are owner Mark Cuban) and you've spent the last quarter century overseeing - and to be fair, help make possible - the passing of the torch from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic?. There is a standard...
LISTEN: Why Kyrie Irving Trade Makes More Sense for Mavs Than Lakers
Following a crazy day of NBA trade reports linking the Dallas Mavericks to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, we got together on our Mavs Step Back Podcast to break down all the separate reports as well as Irving's potential fit next to MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Although the LeBron James...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Suns: Ice-Cold Shooting Has Boston Playing from Behind Nearly All Night
View the original article to see embedded media. In the Celtics' 106-94 loss to the Suns, the hosts led only once, as Boston's ice-cold shooting matched the frigid temperatures outside TD Garden. The Celtics shot 38.7 percent from the field, including 10/38 (28.3 percent) from beyond the arc. They had...
Nets’ Championship Odds Plummet as Kyrie Irving Reportedly Requests Trade
Reports of Nets’ star point guard Kyrie Irving demanding a trade sent oddsmakers scrambling to adjust the odds on the Eastern Conference power Friday afternoon. Brooklyn’s odds to win the title have plummeted at SI Sportsbook to +1200 after beginning the week at +550, tied for the second-best odds in the NBA.
Mechanics & Motivation Behind Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Trade Pursuit
The Dallas Mavericks are among the top teams linked to Kyrie Irving after his request to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Other teams that have been prominently mentioned include the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The latest details from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes suggest that Irving's side did...
Former Lakers Champion Accuses LeBron James of Breaking NBA Rule
If you haven't been online all day, then you've missed quite the day in the NBA world. Friday morning, Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, just six days before the NBA's February 9 deadline. The Lakers, of course, are among the teams reportedly interested in Irving,...
Mock Trade: Thunder Swap Bazley to Kings for a Pair of Picks
On Thursday, Inside the Thunder’s own Chris Becker detailed the events and circumstances leading up to Kings Insider, James Ham, reporting that he has heard whispers that a certain Thunder player might be in their crosshairs: Darius Bazley. In his three and half seasons, Bazley has yet to live...
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game
Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
Mavs Trade Deadline: The Delicate Balance Between ‘Now’ & ‘Future’
With the NBA trade deadline just six days away, at least one thing is for sure — we don’t envy the job Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is having to do. The Mavs (28-25) are in a weird spot. Despite being underwhelming for a large chunk of the season, they’re still sitting in fourth-place in the West with 29 games remaining. However, only three games separate fourth-place and 13th-place, which builds even more suspense for Dallas’ upcoming five-game road trip.
LISTEN: Mavs Climb to 5th in West; Christian Wood, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins Trade Talk
Despite not having played since Monday, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves back in fifth-place in the Western Conference standings in what has been a crazy NBA season with a lot of parity. The Mavs will try to build on their win against the Detroit Pistons – a game where Luka...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Talks Added Motivation After LA’s Postseason Loss to Padres
After the Padres eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs last year, Freddie Freeman and the rest of the team are more driven than ever to compete this season. On Tuesday, Freeman attended the “Dodgers Love LA Community Tour” which was an event in support of the Long Beach Salvation Army, as they helped send food to families in need within the community.
Mavs Trade Pursuit of Knicks’ Cam Reddish Faces Multiple Obstacles
The Dallas Mavericks enter Thursday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans holding a 27-25 record. They still rank fifth in the Western Conference standings, but as many teams have experienced, a few losses can sink any team's ranking in a hurry. If there is a reasonable opportunity to improve ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, taking advantage of it would help.
