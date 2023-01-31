ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Meet With Two Offensive Tackles at Senior Bowl

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on offensive tackles.

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes set on multiple positions at the 2023 Senior Bowl, but they're making sure to do spend plenty of time doing homework on the offensive line.

During the first day of the Senior Bowl, the Steelers met with at least two big-name offensive linemen; Ohio State's Dawand Jones and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch.

Both players confirmed they met with the Steelers and believe both meetings went well. Now, they're focused on showcasing their skills to Pittsburgh's coaching staff to back up any progress made during the interview.

"Coming from an FCS, some people might say you have something to prove," Mauch said. "I think everyone has something to prove. You have to come out here with a clean slate, everyone's gotta play ball again. So you have to come out here against the best and do it against the best."

Both linemen are also looking to be the next round of high draft picks taken from their schools. They're staying in touch with players like Trey Lance, Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields to get insight on the draft process, and should be able to gain plenty of knowledge from the alumni that went before them

"Talking with them has helped the process. They've given me good advice on how to go about it," Mauch said. "It's good to have those guys to lean on."

The Steelers will spend the week in Mobile, Alabama, to continue scouting players, and right now, it seems they have an emphasis on finding an offensive lineman.

