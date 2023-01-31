Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's reported trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes two days after Irving informed the team that he wanted out of Brooklyn. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the reported...
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
Rip City Hoops Heading Into The All-Star Break - Here's What To Expect
The Trail Blazers took care of business in three out of the last four games at Moda Center to end a busy month of January. Following a three-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to Rip City for five games before heading into the All-Star break. See what's to come this homestand as the Blazers return to Moda Center.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups & advice: Week 17
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Bulls handle Trailblazers 129-121, improve to 25-27
The Bulls have kept up the chase all this season, Washington, Sacramento, New Orleans and Phoenix, all seeming to wash away their hopes like going over Niagara Falls, and then came Saturday’s 129-121 victory over the Portland Trailblazers. And perhaps slowly the Bulls are turning up in the standings—now...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Kings at Pelicans (2/5/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Sacramento and New Orleans (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 35, 21: Points in Saturday’s win over the Lakers from New Orleans’ starting forwards, Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy, respectively. That appears to be a very good omen for the Pelicans, as Ingram deposited a season-high 35, his most since he tallied 37 in Game 2 of the 2022 first-round playoff series at Phoenix. Meanwhile, Murphy appears to be heating up, with four straight games of shooting 50 percent or better from the field (the first time he’s done that since December). Among Murphy’s 10 games this season in which he’s made at least four three-pointers, two have occurred over the past seven days, including Jan. 29 at Milwaukee and Saturday vs. the Lakers. Murphy also will try to take advantage of three more games on this New Orleans homestand – he’s shooting 43 percent from three-point range in the Smoothie King Center in 2022-23, compared to 36 percent on the road. Oddly, Ingram’s home/road three-point shooting splits are the exact opposite – he’s at 35 percent at home, but a scorching 48 percent in away games.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Suns 106, Celtics 94
After falling behind by 20 points late in the first half, Boston actually had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, however, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13. And that’s how quickly a game can change in the NBA.
NBA
Blistering Start Leads to Thunder Win
Young teams have a higher variance than veteran ones, and this week’s baseball series between the Thunder and the Rockets is a perfect example of that volatility that is to be expected. As the second youngest team in NBA history, the Thunder went into Houston on Wednesday and settled into the game, with the Rockets the team that was more ready to play from the jump. The result was an uphill climb and ultimately a loss.
NBA
Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain) out until after All-Star break
Portland will be without its starting center until after the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Jusuf Nurkic has a left calf strain and will be out of the Trail Blazers’ lineup for the next seven games and is expected to return after that. He suffered the injury in...
Comments / 0