David Kelley
3d ago
I wonder what happened "Suicide" or "Murder" He shoots at the Walker Co. Sheriff Deputy's and little over a month later he's "Dead" in their Custody. Just Curious ☠️⚖️
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 1• criminal trespass-3rd degree; CRMC; Hwy. 157 Feb. 2• theft of property-4th degree; forgery-3rd degree; person; forged checks• theft of property-3rd degree; GLS Supply LLC; 4th St. SW; hot water heaters; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 2Linn, Rachel A.; 39• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) Gann, Kimberly D.; 52• theft of property-4th degree Johns, Travis M.; 50• FTA- fail to register vehicle Marsh, Thomas M.; 44• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Barnett, Richard S.; 23• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- insurance violation Parris, Andrew E.; 43• FTA- false information to law enforcement• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Shaver, William D.; 26• disorderly conduct Contreras, Edwin; 24• public intoxication Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
wbrc.com
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
wbrc.com
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
wbrc.com
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
wbrc.com
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County’s District Attorney, Pamela Casey, called the release of state inmates a “disaster.” She said a man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor. Casey said the Board of Pardon and Paroles assured her that inmates from...
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
myjrpaper.com
Arrest made after crash investigation
WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
Alabama man arrested during a welfare check, dies two weeks later in custody
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
wbrc.com
Data shows co-sleeping as leading cause of death in children under 9 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Co-sleeping is when a child, normally an infant, and an adult fall asleep on the same surface together such as a bed or couch. The Statistical Data Report by the Jefferson County Coroner shows co-sleeping as the leading cause of death in the county over the last 10 years.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
ABC 33/40 News
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
wbrc.com
Recent violence prompts push for domestic violence resources
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting that happened earlier this week, local advocates are pushing for more accountability and mental health services. One Place Family Justice Center in Birmingham said domestic violence permeates more than just the home, it affects the whole...
