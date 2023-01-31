ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

David Kelley
3d ago

I wonder what happened "Suicide" or "Murder" He shoots at the Walker Co. Sheriff Deputy's and little over a month later he's "Dead" in their Custody. Just Curious ☠️⚖️

The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 1• criminal trespass-3rd degree; CRMC; Hwy. 157 Feb. 2• theft of property-4th degree; forgery-3rd degree; person; forged checks• theft of property-3rd degree; GLS Supply LLC; 4th St. SW; hot water heaters; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 2Linn, Rachel A.; 39• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) Gann, Kimberly D.; 52• theft of property-4th degree Johns, Travis M.; 50• FTA- fail to register vehicle Marsh, Thomas M.; 44• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Barnett, Richard S.; 23• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- insurance violation Parris, Andrew E.; 43• FTA- false information to law enforcement• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Shaver, William D.; 26• disorderly conduct Contreras, Edwin; 24• public intoxication Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
myjrpaper.com

Arrest made after crash investigation

WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
WINFIELD, AL
AL.com

ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Recent violence prompts push for domestic violence resources

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following what police believe to be a domestic violence shooting that happened earlier this week, local advocates are pushing for more accountability and mental health services. One Place Family Justice Center in Birmingham said domestic violence permeates more than just the home, it affects the whole...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

