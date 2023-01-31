Lotus Technology, the electric-car division operating under the iconic Lotus brand owned by Geely, has merged with a blank-check company called L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. According to a statement from Lotus Technology, the transaction values the combined entity at around $5.4 billion, with the special purpose acquisition company's sponsor having links to the world's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault. The goal to take Lotus Tech public has been under discussion for around a year, with a $4.5-billion valuation being announced in September. Previous reports estimated that the Lotus Tech division would hit the stock market at an even higher value of between $6.8 and $8.1 billion.

1 DAY AGO