US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Amazon may sell massive 29-acre Bay Area property as return to office stalls
Amazon purchased the property just 16 months ago.
Salesforce, SF's largest employer, drops more people as part of January layoffs
Thursday's layoffs were previously announced in January, a company spokesperson confirmed.
How did Bryan Johnson make his money? The youth-chasing millionaire made a fortune selling his business to PayPal for $800 million
The tech entrepreneur whose net worth is around $400 million wasn't born into wealth. Here's how he made his millions. Perhaps a villa to house you and all of your loved ones? A collection of vintage cars? Maybe even a private jet complete with a personal pilot to take you anywhere in the world?
$5.4 Billion SPAC Merger Sees Lotus' EV Division Go Public
Lotus Technology, the electric-car division operating under the iconic Lotus brand owned by Geely, has merged with a blank-check company called L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. According to a statement from Lotus Technology, the transaction values the combined entity at around $5.4 billion, with the special purpose acquisition company's sponsor having links to the world's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault. The goal to take Lotus Tech public has been under discussion for around a year, with a $4.5-billion valuation being announced in September. Previous reports estimated that the Lotus Tech division would hit the stock market at an even higher value of between $6.8 and $8.1 billion.
