Traverse City, MI

Man killed in snowmobile crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mason man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township Friday morning. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies believe the man failed to manage a curve in the trail and crashed into several trees. The victim has been identified...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Traverse City Police Dept. appoints new patrol services captain

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is starting the new year off with some changes. Chief O'Brien has announced the promotion of Matt Richmond to patrol services captain. Richmond previously worked as a lieutenant and detective sergeant. Captain Keith Gillis served as the patrol captain for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Health department hands out safe use kits

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to reduce the negative effects associated with drug use, District Health Department Number 10 is now offering safe use kits. Inside the kit are syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cotton, tourniquets, fentanyl test strips and condoms. “In addition to the risk of...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
Public meetings to be held on protecting Lake Charlevoix shorelines

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Eight public meetings have been scheduled to continue discussions on how to protect and preserve shorelines in Lake Charlevoix. Meetings took place last fall with nine planning commissions. These eight follow-up meetings have been scheduled for the public to attend either in-person or online via...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
18th annual State of the Community held in Petoskey

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual State of the Community event on Friday, touching on critical topics in Petoskey and surrounding areas. The event takes chamber staff all year to plan and their goal is to fine tune it to be as...
PETOSKEY, MI
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department

ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
Petoskey Planning Commission debates parking issue

PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finding good parking can be a pain in the neck during Petoskey's busy summer months. But city officials are split on whether that merits overhauling the Darling Lot with a $6 million project. Petoskey's City Manager Shane Horn said he's received dozens of calls from developers...
PETOSKEY, MI
Rival schools raise money for family whose daughter died in fire

MANCELONA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- More northern Michigan communities are coming together after yet another tragedy. On Sunday, the Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a house fire. On Thursday night, people in Mancelona are trying to raise money in this time of mourning.
MANCELONA, MI
Lake Ann Family Wins Precision Furnace Makeover

Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City has been surprising one lucky winner with a furnace makeover for 16 years now. The winner this year was Lori Running. Her family’s furnace quit working four years ago and they’ve been using electric heaters since to stay warm. The Precision...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Michigan Snowmobile Festival set to return after three-year hiatus

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Snowmobile Festival in Gaylord is set to take place this weekend. The event was cancelled the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weather conditions. The festival kicks off on Friday and ends Saturday evening with an after-party. The after-party is...
GAYLORD, MI
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Public feedback set to end on controversial Camp Grayling expansion

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People who want to weigh-in on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion have just days to do so. The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, including 148,000 acres in and around Grayling, is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. Michigan military leaders...
GRAYLING, MI

