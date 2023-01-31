Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
UpNorthLive.com
Man killed in snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mason man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township Friday morning. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies believe the man failed to manage a curve in the trail and crashed into several trees. The victim has been identified...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Police Dept. appoints new patrol services captain
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is starting the new year off with some changes. Chief O'Brien has announced the promotion of Matt Richmond to patrol services captain. Richmond previously worked as a lieutenant and detective sergeant. Captain Keith Gillis served as the patrol captain for...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
UpNorthLive.com
Health department hands out safe use kits
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to reduce the negative effects associated with drug use, District Health Department Number 10 is now offering safe use kits. Inside the kit are syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cotton, tourniquets, fentanyl test strips and condoms. “In addition to the risk of...
Police drone finds suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at couple in Northern Michigan
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – Police used a drone to track down a suspect who fled after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a couple on Monday in Northern Michigan, police said. A couple arrived at a hospital with injuries Monday and told Osceola County deputies that a Rose Lake Township man had gotten violent with them after he had been drinking, 9&10 News reports. He allegedly assaulted them and fired a gun indoors.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves caught looting copper mine in the Upper Peninsula, DNR says
CENTRAL, Mich. (FOX 2) - An abandoned mine in northern Michigan reentered the news cycle recently after three thieves were nabbed for trying to steal hundreds of pounds of copper. The robbery attempt at the Central mine, which is found way at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula in the...
UpNorthLive.com
Public meetings to be held on protecting Lake Charlevoix shorelines
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Eight public meetings have been scheduled to continue discussions on how to protect and preserve shorelines in Lake Charlevoix. Meetings took place last fall with nine planning commissions. These eight follow-up meetings have been scheduled for the public to attend either in-person or online via...
UpNorthLive.com
18th annual State of the Community held in Petoskey
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual State of the Community event on Friday, touching on critical topics in Petoskey and surrounding areas. The event takes chamber staff all year to plan and their goal is to fine tune it to be as...
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey Planning Commission debates parking issue
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finding good parking can be a pain in the neck during Petoskey's busy summer months. But city officials are split on whether that merits overhauling the Darling Lot with a $6 million project. Petoskey's City Manager Shane Horn said he's received dozens of calls from developers...
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
9&10 News
Montmorency County Community Reeling From Death of 6-Year-Old Killed in a House Fire
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools found out early Monday about a first grader in their school district who died in a house fire at her family’s home, and after that they were ready to support students and staff as they dealt with this tragic loss. Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township...
UpNorthLive.com
Rival schools raise money for family whose daughter died in fire
MANCELONA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- More northern Michigan communities are coming together after yet another tragedy. On Sunday, the Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a house fire. On Thursday night, people in Mancelona are trying to raise money in this time of mourning.
9&10 News
Lake Ann Family Wins Precision Furnace Makeover
Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City has been surprising one lucky winner with a furnace makeover for 16 years now. The winner this year was Lori Running. Her family’s furnace quit working four years ago and they’ve been using electric heaters since to stay warm. The Precision...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Snowmobile Festival set to return after three-year hiatus
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Snowmobile Festival in Gaylord is set to take place this weekend. The event was cancelled the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weather conditions. The festival kicks off on Friday and ends Saturday evening with an after-party. The after-party is...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
UpNorthLive.com
Public feedback set to end on controversial Camp Grayling expansion
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People who want to weigh-in on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion have just days to do so. The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, including 148,000 acres in and around Grayling, is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. Michigan military leaders...
Comments / 4