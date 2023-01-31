Read full article on original website
JPMorgan Expands Retail Banking as Other Big Banks Contract
J.P. Morgan is reportedly looking to expand its consumer banking operations in Europe. The country’s largest bank is set to launch a digital bank in Germany in either late 2024 or early 2025, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), with plans to eventually target other European countries. The report,...
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
FIs Leverage Trust, Security to Compete in EU Neobank Space
JPMorgan Chase is banking on digital to help grow its business in Europe. Less than 18 months after it launched its digital proposition Chase in the U.K., the global banking group is reportedly preparing to launch a digital bank in Germany, using its Berlin base, as part of a push into consumer banking in Europe.
Fintiv and Geoswift Partner on Digital Remittances to Asia
Fintiv and Geoswift have partnered on enabling cross-border remittance payments into Asia. The collaboration — which brings together Fintiv’s mobile commerce platform and Geoswift’s payment technology and Asian cross-border payments expertise — will allow the remittances to be made through Fintiv’s mobile wallets, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Auto Repair Software Developer Xolvis Integrates Open Banking Payments With Volt
Xolvis has teamed with Volt to integrate open banking payments into its platform. The Munich-based software developer announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2) blog post that it will enable open banking payments for its customers in Europe thanks to the partnership with Volt, a London-based FinTech that specializes in real-time, account-to-account payments.
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
Discover Says Debit’s Resilience Drives New Payments Opportunities
“Consumer behavior has a tendency to be very durable.”. David Schneider, president of PULSE®, part of Discover® Global Network, acknowledged to Karen Webster that we’ve all gone online in the past three years to use digital payments — if we hadn’t been doing so already.
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Modern Marketplaces Put Fresh Spin on Old Industries and Payments Practices
Digital marketplaces are rewriting industry rulebooks, building new B2B relationships and modernizing historical processes. This is paradoxically most true, and most impactful, in those industries most resistant to change. So says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange, whose company’s online marketplace platform is making vehicle hauling faster, easier and more profitable for both shippers and carriers.
Peloton CEO Says App Subscriptions Are ‘Path to the Promised Land’
Peloton says its focus on subscriptions, fitness as a service and third-party partnerships with Amazon and Dick’s are paying off. During its fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 1) Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy added detail to comments in a shareholder letter that portrays a company in transition as the connected fitness brand continues to open its ecosystem with what McCarthy called an “anyone, anytime, anywhere” strategy.
Mastercard Teams With Ayoconnect to Help Unbanked Indonesians
Mastercard is working with open finance platform Ayoconnect to bolster financial inclusion in Indonesia. “With open banking, the unbanked population in Indonesia will have access to various financial products, moreover, consumers can be responsible and aware of their digital financial footprint to fully understand their financial position and spending habits to monthly payments,” Ayoconnect announced on its LinkedIn page Tuesday (Jan. 31).
Is Amazon or Walmart the Retail Industry’s Recessionary Winner?
Now that Amazon has delivered its mixed fourth-quarter earnings results, the focus has shifted to Walmart, which is set to report its Q4 earnings Feb. 21 in what could be an inverse outcome of what its rival just booked. Where the eCommerce giant delivered 9% top-line growth for the year...
MaterialsXchange Adds Automated Ordering to Wholesale Lumber Marketplace
MaterialsXchange has updated its B2B marketplace for lumber, panels and other building material products. The marketplace now includes a streamlined ordering process that lets suppliers offer an ask/bid pricing structure that allows prices to be negotiated and transactions to occur instantly. It also enables buyers to receive alerts or order products directly, MaterialsXchange said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
3 Ways 5G Is Set to Revolutionize Real-Time B2B Payments
As global tech architecture advances, the time is ripe for the consumerization of B2B payments. This means increased personalization and real-time responsiveness, transactional transparency, and an overall B2B money movement experience that is much more streamlined and friction-free. The good news is this rosy future doesn’t appear to be that...
FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business
FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...
UK Regulator Blocked 14X More Misleading Financial Promotions in 2022
The U.K.’s financial regulator sent out over 1,800 alerts last year to protect consumers from financial scams. In a Friday (Feb. 3) press release, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022, a 14-fold increase from the previous year. The...
Splitit and Ingenico Team on One-Click In-Store BNPL
Ingenico and Splitit are partnering to develop a new in-store BNPL solution. The Paris-based payment technology company announced the partnership with the U.S. buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm in a press release on Monday (Feb. 1), saying that it will “bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience.”
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
