Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power
The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn't mean they aren't sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they've still got the upper hand. Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales' carol service in December and the couple's visit to Liverpool...
msn.com
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment
Princess Eugenie’s second baby will very sadly miss out on a special family moment that her son August Brooksbank got to experience...
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
netflixjunkie.com
“When There’s a Camera..” – Body Expert Reveal How Meghan Markle Is in ‘Difficult Position’ When It Comes to the Royal Family
The cameras have been a constant norm in the life of Meghan Markle. The actress first gained love for her role in the Suits before she married Prince Harry of England. And what followed was the glare of the harshest camera lights on her face everywhere she went around and also the scrutiny that came with it. While things have toned down a notch after the couple left the United Kingdom to start a “normal” life in the United States by becoming celebrities.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
The little-known title Sophie Wessex has that she doesn’t use - and she’s not the only one!
She might be best known as the Countess of Wessex but this isn't the only title Sophie received upon marrying Prince Edward...
Kate Middleton Is All Smiles As She Stuns In Red Dress For 1st Solo Appearance After Harry’s Book
Kate Middleton is not letting Prince Harry’s book bring her down and she proved that when she visited a nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, with a big smile on her face. The 41-year-old looked stunning at the appearance when she wore a tight red turtleneck top with a matching high-waisted skirt that looked more like a dress than a skirt set.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her
The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
