SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they’ve still got the upper hand. Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales’ carol service in December and the couple’s visit to Liverpool...
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
netflixjunkie.com

“When There’s a Camera..” – Body Expert Reveal How Meghan Markle Is in ‘Difficult Position’ When It Comes to the Royal Family

The cameras have been a constant norm in the life of Meghan Markle. The actress first gained love for her role in the Suits before she married Prince Harry of England. And what followed was the glare of the harshest camera lights on her face everywhere she went around and also the scrutiny that came with it. While things have toned down a notch after the couple left the United Kingdom to start a “normal” life in the United States by becoming celebrities.
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
People

Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her

The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
netflixjunkie.com

DEBUNKED! Not Prince Harry but Prince William Broke the Royal Protocol for TWO Commoners During His Wedding

Prince William was hailed as a perfect elder brother in April 2011 when he broke a major royal protocol for Prince Harry. Various media reports suggested that the heir to the throne appointed his younger brother as his best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. Notably, the royal family did not follow the concept of the best man, as they termed them supporters.
