Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizz-Cavs scuffle
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during...
Today in Sports History-Popovich is the winningest coach
1861 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat Charter Oak 36-27 in a baseball game played on frozen Litchfield Pond in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the players wearing ice skates. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics close in Chamonix, France. Sixteen countries competed in 17 events from seven sports. 1932 —...
