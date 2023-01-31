ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Claire Fox Hillard named president of International Conductors Guild

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
 5 days ago
Claire Fox Hillard, the music director and conductor of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, has been elected to serve as president of the International Conductors Guild. Special Photo: ASO

VALENCIA, SPAIN — Claire Fox Hillard, the music director and conductor of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, has been elected to serve as president of the International Conductors Guild.

Hillard, who has served as treasurer of the Guild for past four years, was elected during the nearly 50-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit service and membership organization’s recent international conductor conference here. The conference was held in collaboration with La Asociación Española de Directores de Orquesta and with the support of Berklee College of Music Valencia.

