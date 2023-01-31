Ellis Island, located off the coast of New York City, was once the gateway to America for millions of immigrants. Its doors opened in 1892 and Ellis Island Immigration Station welcomed an estimated 12 million immigrants over its decades-long operation. This iconic site is now a museum and library that allows visitors to trace their ancestors’ arrival records and explore the restored main arrivals hall. Tourists can also visit Ellis Island’s library, which holds books, photographs, documents and oral histories related to immigration history. The New York Public Library also offers access to collections about this period of American history as well as states New York's Ellis Island tour visitors information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO