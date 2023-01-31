State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models

Amazon was hit with a slate of new workplace safety violations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Wednesday. According to OSHA, Amazon failed to keep workers safe at three more of its warehouses in Aurora, Colo., Nampa, Idaho, and Castleton, N.Y. The agency has since delivered hazard alert letters for exposing workers to ergonomic hazards at these facilities. The inspections follow referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York that led the agency to open inspections and find similar violations at other Amazon warehouse facilities in Florida, Illinois and New York in July 2022....

NAMPA, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO