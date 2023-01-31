ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

State Farm “No New Policies for Some Kia & Hyundai Vehicles”, Progressive Says Rates Are Higher for Some Models

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

You Could Be Denied Insurance Coverage in Indiana if You Drive These Vehicles

Major insurance companies are denying coverage for folks who drive certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Last year, we shared some news with you about why certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen so frequently. The "Kia Boys" viral videos sparked a lot of concern for drivers of these vehicles. This viral trend goes back to a defect linked to Kias and Hyundais made in 2015 and up. These vehicles don't have an engine immobilizer, an electronic security device that makes it hard to start a vehicle without a key. According to Fox 9:
INDIANA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Daily Montanan

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
OpenClassActions.com

Only 24 Hours Left - $56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.
KPEL 96.5

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana

The last time the multi-state lottery game Powerball got a jackpot winner was in November of 2022. Last night the game held its weekly Monday night drawing with a chance for players to claim a jackpot valued at an estimated $606 million dollars. There was not a single ticket sold across the country that matched the numbers needed to claim that top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
supplychainquarterly.com

OSHA charges Amazon with unsafe work conditions at three warehouses

The U.S. Department of Labor yesterday cited e-commerce giant Amazon for exposing workers at three of its warehouses to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards, and has proposed a fine of $46,875. Amazon warehouse workers experienced high rates of musculoskeletal disorders during their employment at the facilities in Aurora, Colorado; Nampa,...
AURORA, CO
Footwear News

Amazon Faces Nearly $50K in Fines With New Round of Warehouse Safety Violations

Amazon was hit with a slate of new workplace safety violations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Wednesday. According to OSHA, Amazon failed to keep workers safe at three more of its warehouses in Aurora, Colo., Nampa, Idaho, and Castleton, N.Y. The agency has since delivered hazard alert letters for exposing workers to ergonomic hazards at these facilities. The inspections follow referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York that led the agency to open inspections and find similar violations at other Amazon warehouse facilities in Florida, Illinois and New York in July 2022....
NAMPA, ID
pharmacytimes.com

IQVIA Reports Pharmacy Industry Trends at NACDS Regional Conference

Specialty medication has grown to about 55% of net spending, which is up by 28% since 2011 mostly driven by autoimmune diseases and oncology. In a session at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Regional Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida, Scott Biggs, director of Supplier Services at IQVIA, and Doug Long, vice president of Industry Relations at IQVIA, shared up-to-date data in the pharmacy industry.
ORLANDO, FL
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy