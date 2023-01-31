Read full article on original website
WVNews
Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos named Sean Payton the 20th head coach in franchise history Friday, 40 days after firing rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement.
WVNews
Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles' potential
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. “I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years,” Elias said. “I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations.”
WVNews
NBA suspends Grizzlies' Brooks 1 game for scuffle with Cavs
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday.
