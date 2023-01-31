BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. “I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years,” Elias said. “I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO