Bills Free Agency Rankings: Tremaine Edmunds Overlooked?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is coming off another strong season. However, he still appears to be falling further under the radar than expected as free agency approaches.

After another impressive season, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has continued to rise up the ranks as one of the better defensive players in the league as he enters unrestricted free agency.

He's arguably one of the best available on the open market given his age and consistent production. But ESPN doesn't seem to see it this way.

ESPN released its rankings for the top 50 players available in free agency this offseason. The expected names like Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Tom Brady and Saquon Barkley littered the top of the list. But despite being tied for the youngest player among the top 50 entering next season, Edmunds seems to be overlooked.

ESPN has Edmunds ranked at No. 18 on the list, which is a bit low for a player who, at age 25, is playing like he's in his prime.

But offseason rankings likely mean little for Edmunds, who is set to receive a major pay day regardless of where he signs.

Another solid season under his belt couldn't have been more timely with free agency approaching. Despite only playing in 13 games, Edmunds led the Bills in total tackles (102) while adding a sack, seven passes defended and an interception.

His ability to drop back into pass coverage flashed brightest in the postseason, as Edmunds total four passes defended in the win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Jan. 15. He followed this up by leading the Bills with 12 total tackles in the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Divisional.

The Bills should do everything they can to retain their star linebacker. But regardless of what rankings say, they may not be able to compete with the other contract offers that might come Edmunds' way.

