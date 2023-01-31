Read full article on original website
WXYZ
PK Subban says teams will line up to sign Dylan Larkin if Red Wings don't extend their captain
(WXYZ) — PK Subban thinks Dylan Larkin has learned how to play winning hockey, and evolving like Steven Stamkos in Tampa. "I think for Dylan Larkin as a free agent, Detroit's gotta get him signed. If they don't, there will be a long list of teams lined up to sign this guy," he told WXYZ.
Pat Caputo: Are the Red Wings really improved?
While through 48 games, the Red Wings have only played at a slightly better pace than ’21-22, they can still finish strong. If they just keep up the same pace, they will finish 10 points better.
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
WXYZ
Mike Nolan hired as new coach for Michigan Panthers ahead of Ford Field debut
The USFL has hired veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan to be the new head coach of the Michigan Panthers. The league made the announcement on Friday and said that former head coach Jeff Fisher is stepping down for personal reasons. Nolan, 63, was the head coach of the San Francisco...
