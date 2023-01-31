ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia

When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need

Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Lions add Super Bowl champion to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced a surprising new addition to their coaching staff on Thursday. Former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Dré Bly is making his return to Detroit and the NFL. Bly will serve as head coach cornerbacks coach for the Lions and Dan Campbell for the foreseeable future. Contract terms were not yet Read more... The post Lions add Super Bowl champion to coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions

When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?

Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...

