Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Related
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
Lions add Super Bowl champion to coaching staff
The Detroit Lions announced a surprising new addition to their coaching staff on Thursday. Former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Dré Bly is making his return to Detroit and the NFL. Bly will serve as head coach cornerbacks coach for the Lions and Dan Campbell for the foreseeable future. Contract terms were not yet Read more... The post Lions add Super Bowl champion to coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]
Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Jacob Oden, 2024 four-star ATH from Harper Woods, picks Michigan football
Jacob Oden’s future is so bright, to borrow a phrase, he’s gotta wear shades. The 2024 four-star athlete from Harper Woods announced his commitment on Thursday night via 247 Sports on YouTube, opting to stay in state and head to Ann Arbor to play for coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football.
Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions
When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
MLive.com
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
Comments / 0