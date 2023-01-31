ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Are Walmart, Target and grocery stores open in Fort Worth during this winter storm?

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEXKf_0kXmw9xG00

Several grocery stores around Fort Worth remain open for customers despite the icy roads and freezing temperatures.

A winter weather warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday , and freezing rain is expected most of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What hours are grocery stores open on Tuesday?

  • Albertsons: Closing early at 6 p.m.
  • Aldi: Open till 8 p.m.
  • Central Market: Normal hours till 10 p.m., but could change.
  • Costco: Normal hours till 8:30 p.m., but could change.
  • Kroger: Open till 1 a.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Open till 8 p.m.
  • Sprouts: Open till 4 p.m.
  • Target: Open till 10 p.m.
  • Tom Thumb: Open till 6 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: Open till 9 p.m.
  • Walmart: Open till 11 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Open till 5 p.m.

What hours are grocery stores open on Wednesday?

A majority of grocery stores in Fort Worth will open for normal hours on Wednesday. Any change in hours will be posted outside on the storefront.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
