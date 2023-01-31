Are Walmart, Target and grocery stores open in Fort Worth during this winter storm?

Several grocery stores around Fort Worth remain open for customers despite the icy roads and freezing temperatures.

A winter weather warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday , and freezing rain is expected most of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What hours are grocery stores open on Tuesday?

Albertsons: Closing early at 6 p.m.

Aldi: Open till 8 p.m.

Central Market: Normal hours till 10 p.m., but could change.

Costco: Normal hours till 8:30 p.m., but could change.

Kroger: Open till 1 a.m.

Sam’s Club: Open till 8 p.m.

Sprouts: Open till 4 p.m.

Target: Open till 10 p.m.

Tom Thumb: Open till 6 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Open till 9 p.m.

Walmart: Open till 11 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open till 5 p.m.

What hours are grocery stores open on Wednesday?

A majority of grocery stores in Fort Worth will open for normal hours on Wednesday. Any change in hours will be posted outside on the storefront.

Question or suggestion? Contact the Star-Telegram: findout@star-telegram.com