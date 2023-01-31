Person shot inside Brockton Dollar Tree

BROCKTON – Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday afternoon inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on North Montello Street.

Brockton police said there was no suspect on scene.

SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances.

Police could be seen talking with customers as they exited the Stop and Shop across the street from Dollar Tree.

No further information is currently available.