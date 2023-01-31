ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Schools announces 6th grade STEM essay contest winners

By Cherokee County School District, Staff reports
Woodstock Middle School’s essay contest winners were visited by Wattson, the Cobb EMC mascot. Cherokee County School District

Cherokee County School District sixth graders recently won cash prizes in a student essay contest, the district announced.

Cobb EMC and Gas South, a CCSD partner, sponsored the district’s Sixth Grade STEM Essay Contest to recognize student excellence in communicating STEM concepts. The top 10 essays from the five middle schools in Cobb EMC’s service area earned their writers cash prizes, ranging from $20 for 10th place to $50 for first place.

“STEM learning is an important part of education for our students today as is the ability to clearly communicate, and these students excelled at both in this contest,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said. “Congratulations to them on this success, and thank you to their teachers and to Cobb EMC & Gas South for helping make this success possible.”

The first-place winners are: of Creekland Middle School, Addie Ross; E.T. Booth Middle School, Reese Nunley; Freedom Middle School, William Bower; Teasley Middle School, Vance Walden; Woodstock Middle School, Genna McKinley. Each won $50.

To read their winning essays, visit http://www.cherokeek12.net/News/stemessay23.

The second-place winners are: of Creekland MS, Chloe Canada; E.T. Booth MS, Peter Wadsworth; Freedom MS, Andrew Hartle; Teasley MS, Anthony Gallo; Woodstock MS, Ricardo “RJ” Tyson. Each won $40.

The third-place winners are: of Creekland MS, Lyla Smith; E.T. Booth MS, Sydney Spiece; Freedom MS, Dallas Hall; Teasley MS, Landon Bruce; Woodstock MS, Hunter Dinsmore. Each won $30.

Students who earned fourth through 10th place for each school (noted in place order from 4th to 10th) are: of Creekland MS, Matthew Boyd, Connor Thompson, Charli Wallace, Lily DiGregorio, Aleah Johnson, Cole Wagner, Hunter Newell; of E.T. Booth MS, Caleb Bagwell, Madilynn Patterson, Emma Barker, Hudson McFate, Gracie Adams, Charlie DeWitt, Zoey Almon; of Freedom MS, Yaretzi Suazo, Caitlynn Van Alstine, Teagan Adye, Cali Jenson, Zoey Thiel, Marley Kay, Mackensie Hobson; of Teasley MS, Emma Kelley, Santiago Lopez, Kylie Patton; of Woodstock MS, Ben Haslick, Brayden Hasty, Hala Hablameur, Parker McIntosh, Chloe Ma, Rylan Stacey, Morgan Hector.

