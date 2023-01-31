Wood column: Joe Burrow, Ella Fitzgerald and recognizing greatness

Watching quarterback Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Buffalo Bills several weeks ago reminded me of something from my childhood that has nothing to do with football.

With her saving of S&H Green Stamps, my mother had acquired a stereo phonograph that sat in an alcove leading into the dining room off the kitchen in the family home. She liked to put on a stack of records to play while she was doing housework, and often late afternoon when she was preparing dinner. You could hear the music from anywhere in the home.

I walked into the house one day to the smell of baking bread and the most glorious voice I had ever heard. “Who is that singing, mom?”

“That is Ella Fitzgerald,” she answered, “and she just might be the best in the world.”

I listened to the whole record and I knew that my mother was probably right. This wasn’t just singing, it was something much more. I had never heard a voice like that, the clarity and purity of tone. I recognized greatness.

With their defeat of Buffalo in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Bengals are one win away from their second straight trip to the Super Bowl. Burrow led the team to 412 yards of offense and 30 first downs while passing for two touchdowns, and even rushing himself for 32 yards. But put the statistics aside; I don’t think they define the performance of the 3rd-year quarterback.

First of all, Cincinnati was playing on the road with all the noise and bedlam of a hostile environment interfering with play-calling. Then it was snowing, cold and the field was wet. Many teams would limit their passing game in those conditions. And then there was the fact that the Bengals had three starting offensive linemen out of the game. I expected a lot of running plays between the tackles.

No, Joe Burrow came right out of the gate with the full playbook, taking his team on two textbook touchdown drives to start the game from which the Bills never recovered. All the elements that lead to his success were on display. Knowing that his protection might not give him much time, Burrow released his passes in an average of just 2.5 seconds from the time of snap. His movement in the pocket, “pocket navigation” never looked strained or rushed, drawing favorable comparisons to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning by color commentator Tony Romo. His ball placement was compared to Joe Montana.

Unlike so many young quarterbacks, Burrow doesn’t try to throw every ball hard, he has tremendous touch and on this difficult day to hold onto balls, he lofted his passes perfectly to his receivers. He truly lived up to his nickname, Joe “Cool.” When the game got tighter, whatever the situation, he kept his composure and stayed aggressive. He lost a third touchdown pass to a questionable call reversal, but he didn’t let it bother him. He just went right back to closing out the game.

On the performance of his quarterback, Bengal coach Zac Taylor said, “He does a great job of leading this team, managing the situations, the bigger the moment gets, the calmer he gets. And the team feeds off that.”

Like the best in all sports, Burrow seems to bring out the best in his teammates. He surely gives them confidence. Understating his own contributions, Burrow said, “This might be our most complete game of the season.”

It has been a very long time since I first heard Ella Fitzgerald in my mother’s kitchen. The “First Lady of Song” could do anything with a piece of music. Her phrasing, timing, and “horn-like” improvisational abilities, especially in her scat singing, set her apart from other singers. She could even make a hit with a nursery rhyme, which she did in 1938 with the song she wrote “A Tisket, A Tasket,” one of the biggest selling records of the decade. Fans would stand in line all night for tickets to her concerts.

Nobody could sing better than Ella and it has become a reality, at least for me, that nobody plays quarterback better than Joe Burrow. Whatever the field of endeavor, we all want to see the best. I know one thing for a fact. The memory of greatness lasts forever.

Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.