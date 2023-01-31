ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
KENTUCKY STATE
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single

On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree

Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again

Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy Turns Three Months Old [Pictures]

As any parent can attest, time flies by when your babies are young. It's the same for Scotty McCreery and his son Avery, who crossed the three-month mark in January. The "You Time" singer shared his son's three-month-old photos on social media with fans, as he's been celebrating each of the milestones as a first-time father. Although he didn't offer a caption, "Time is flying" is written in text on one of the snaps.
Remember When ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for St. Jude?

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines raised nearly half a million dollars for St. Jude after he promised he’d shave his head. The photos are more than worth the donation. It was summer 2021, and if he’s being honest he’d tell you it was way too hot for all that hair anyway. Gaines asked his fans to “chip” in and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as extra motivation for him to shave his head. In four days, he whipped up over $300,000 in donations.
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

