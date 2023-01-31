1 person killed in off-road crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site.

Both drivers were taken to the area hospitals, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation into the crash continues.

