ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1 person killed in off-road crash at Red Sands

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHezV_0kXmvWxh00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 at Red Sands in far East El Paso, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash involved two ATVs at about 7:45 p.m. at the popular off-road site.

Both drivers were taken to the area hospitals, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

24-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators have released new information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night. According to officials, on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:56 p.m., 24-year-old Seville Gaines was reportedly traveling southbound on Hawkins at a high rate of speed when he hit the center median near the intersection […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: One person died after motorcycle incident in Lower Valley

Update: The Public Affairs Office has been notified that the Special Traffic Investigation unit did respond to the collision at Phoenix and Hawkins. There has been an update that there is a fatality. When more information is available a notification will be made. ——————————————– EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police is investigating a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle catches fire in Sunland Park neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire crews extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday night on the 200 block of Spruce Dr. near McNutt Rd. According to officials, the vehicle was fully on fire upon arrival. No victims were located, and no injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle stolen from business in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle from a business in far East El Paso. According to the EPCSO, on Jan. 13 at around 2 a.m., a subject entered the business property located on 13029 Pellicano Dr. Afterward, […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico State Police investigate fiery crash along Anthony Gap

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash on New Mexico State Road 404 between Chaparral and Anthony, also known as the Anthony Gap, Thursday night. The crash involved one vehicle near mile marker five. Our crew was there and said the car fell down...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy