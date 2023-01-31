ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
ALLEGAN, MI
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WMed residents train during Winter Wilderness Medicine Day

OTSEGO, Mich. — The Department of Emergency Medicine at WMed hosted a Winter Wilderness Medicine Day Wednesday. The event took place at Bittersweet Resort in Otsego, and featured several exercises and simulations, including avalanche triage and hypothermia resuscitation, according to event organizers. Local medical residents trained to make sure...
OTSEGO, MI
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
ELKHART, IN

