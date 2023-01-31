Read full article on original website
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
WWMTCw
Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT
ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
WWMTCw
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
WWMTCw
MDOT to remove trees along I-94, intermittent shoulder closures expected
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Tree clearing along I-94 is scheduled to start Monday in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Intermittent shoulder closures along eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and the Kalamazoo River bridge are expected. The work is expected to finish...
WWMTCw
Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety remains on scene of a house fire in the city's northside neighborhood Friday. The house fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Friday on North Westnedge Avenue and Lulu Street, according to the department. Today: Marshall High School closed after reports of...
10 miles of I-94 to be rebuilt during 3-year, $160 million project
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A three-year, $160 million project is starting Monday on I-94. The project includes 10 miles of rebuilding and repaving on I-94, nine rebuilt bridges and eight bridges receiving repairs between Helmer Road and 17 ½ Mile Road in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
go955.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
WWMTCw
WMed residents train during Winter Wilderness Medicine Day
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Department of Emergency Medicine at WMed hosted a Winter Wilderness Medicine Day Wednesday. The event took place at Bittersweet Resort in Otsego, and featured several exercises and simulations, including avalanche triage and hypothermia resuscitation, according to event organizers. Local medical residents trained to make sure...
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
Fox17
Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has been ordered to pay a fine after the state of Michigan filed an odor violation against the company late last year. Graphic Packaging Inc. was the subject of a class-action lawsuit after residents complained of a foul odor detected in residential areas for years.
Fox17
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
WWMTCw
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
WWMTCw
No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
WWMTCw
EGLE & Graphic Packaging finalize consent order to resolve violations, will pay large fine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, has fined Graphic Packaging an additional $10,000 on Wednesday. The proposed consent fine of just over $99,000 was increased, after several violations and a noticeable odor was being emitted from the plant in December.
Condemned Kalamazoo bookstore had electrical hazards, non-working bathroom, report shows
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An inspection that led to a Kalamazoo bookstore being condemned noted multiple issues including fire hazards, electrical hazards and a non-working bathroom, according to a document from the city of Kalamazoo. The Jan. 18 inspection report that MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received through a Freedom of Information Act request,...
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
