Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
KCBD
Willie McCool’s father reflects on son’s legacy, importance of education
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of West Texas veterans joined Coronado High School students at the Willie McCool Memorial Friday morning, reflecting on the lives of two area astronauts: Rick Husband of Amarillo and Willie McCool of Lubbock. “We just hope that America will continue to realize the value of...
everythinglubbock.com
Desserts of the month at Ninety-Two Bakery & Café
LUBBOCK, Texas— Ninety-Two Bakery & Café has created desserts and an iced coffee for February. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is also hosting a cookie decorating activity the week of Valentines for you and the little ones. Plus, when you purchase their drink of the month on February 14, a portion of the proceeds will support Lubbock Ronald McDonald House. Ninety-Two Bakery & Café is located at 6303 82nd Street, you can also find them on Facebook: Ninety-Two Bakery & Café.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
KCBD
Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.
KCBD
Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick. “I was skidding...
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
KCBD
Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains. Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
kgns.tv
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
everythinglubbock.com
Wild West Vintage is that super cute building on West 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas— How long has it been since you stopped in Wild West Vintage? They have new inventory and now offer custom signs. Lacy and her team are ready to assist you in decorating a room or a whole house. They are located at 8116 19th Street, and you can find them at wildwestvintage.com or @wildwestvintage.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
KCBD
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bertha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is smart and knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and speak. She does better with males dogs and would love a big backyard to explore. Bertha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital. Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting. Student housing proposal today. A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in...
KCBD
Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter
Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock. Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed...
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
KCBD
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
Comments / 0