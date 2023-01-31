ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Banana Boat recall of hair and scalp sunscreen spray expanded

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

A recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray that was found to contain high levels of benzene has been expanded.

>> Read more trending news

Benzene is a chemical has been shown to cause cancer.

Three batches of the sunscreen were recalled in July. An additional batch has been added to the original recall.

According to an update on the Banana Boat website, a review found “that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

The recalled batches are:

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20016AF

Expiration date: December 2022

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20084BF

Expiration date: February 2023

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 21139AF

Expiration date: April 2024

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20301CF

Expiration date: September 2023

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

To date, Edgewell, the company that owns Banana Boat, has not received any adverse events related to this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
shefinds

The One Moisturizer Ingredient You Need To Avoid To Prevent Premature Wrinkling

A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Brighten and Tighten Your Skin With This Anti-Aging Serum Packed With Vitamin C

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Another day, another reminder that we’re getting older. Our back aches, our hips feel tight, our knees are tender. And our complexion conveys the harshest reality check of all! Fine lines greet Us like old friends, although we […]
KRON4

Best tea tree oil shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
MyStateline.com

Best moisturizing body wash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
The Healthy

Are UV Nail Lamps Safe? What to Know When Getting a Manicure

If you have ever gotten a gel manicure, chances are you have used a nail drying lamp. They are a frequent feature in salons, used to dry specific types of nail polish rapidly before you leave. They do so by emitting ultraviolet (UV) light, much like a tiny tanning bed. However, according to a study from the University of San Diego published on Jan. 17, 2023, you might want to think twice before sticking your hands into the drying lamp at your next manicure.
MD IFTHAKAR AHMED ALI

Forever Youthful Skin Method

A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
Healthline

Can You Use Micellar Water as a Cleanser?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission Here’s our process. No matter how much free time someone has on their hands, they’re probably still dreaming about a simplified skin care routine.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy