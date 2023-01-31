The Burroughs boys’ soccer team where home for Senior Night and honored two seniors Jonah Gilbert and Robert Griffis, before facing the Mojave River League runner up Oak Hills on Tuesday. The game was the first in many weeks Head Coach Scott Craft had his full team available for selection. The Burros struggled at times as the team has not played together in some time but they also had moments that showed the potential of the squad if not for injuries. At the end of 80 minutes the Burros lost 5-1 to the Bulldogs. Craft spoke on his team’s performance.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO