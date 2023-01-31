Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million soldUSA DiarioFontana, CA
Murray's Ranch: World's First Negro Dude RanchThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Mosaics of the Mojave sharing Yuhaaviatam culture now open at Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarineRoger MarshCalifornia State
General Atomics seeking manufacturing intern with $44,590 starting payThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros outlast Scorpions for huge home win
The Burroughs boys’ basketball team hosted Hesperia on Thursday, January 26th in huge game with playoff indication for the home team. The Burros went into the game on a two game winning streak and playing strong basketball, they used that to ride to a 42-34 win over the Scorpions in a close game. The win puts the Scorpions, Burros, and Sun Devils in a three way tie for second place in the Mojave River League with a 5-3 record. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke on the win.
Burros fall short in upset of Bulldogs, head to must win at Apple Valley
The Burroughs boys’ basketball team hosted Oak Hills on Tuesday, January 31st in a matchup between the top seed in the Mojave River League and one of three teams tied for runner up in league. In a very close game that stayed between one or two possession, the Burros came up short in a 68-62 loss to the Bulldogs. The game was also the Burros Senior Night and they honored four seniors in AJ McLaughlin, Josh Fields, Tyler Bagnaschi, and Terence Haywood. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke on his team’s loss to Oak Hills and the fan support they received on Senior Night.
Burros drop home finale to Bulldogs but have strong 2nd half showing
The Burroughs boys’ soccer team where home for Senior Night and honored two seniors Jonah Gilbert and Robert Griffis, before facing the Mojave River League runner up Oak Hills on Tuesday. The game was the first in many weeks Head Coach Scott Craft had his full team available for selection. The Burros struggled at times as the team has not played together in some time but they also had moments that showed the potential of the squad if not for injuries. At the end of 80 minutes the Burros lost 5-1 to the Bulldogs. Craft spoke on his team’s performance.
Burroughs girls basketball lose second game in a row
The Burroughs girls’ basketball team traveled to Oak Hills on Tuesday, January 31st in a matchup between the second and third place teams in Mojave River League. The Burros lost to the Bulldogs 53-51, which puts both teams at 6-3 in league. The loss is the second in a row for Burros but does not hurt them from missing the playoffs with one game remaining, and if both teams win their final game will see them go into their respective playoffs as second place tied. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team’s performance in the loss.
Burroughs High releases statement of Football Head Coach vacancy
Burroughs High School is currently going through the process of hiring a new Head Coach for the Varsity football team for the upcoming 2023 Fall season. Principal Carrie Cope released a written statement to the Daily Independent on the head coach vacancy. “Burroughs High School administration, athletic director, and school...
