Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel

New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

P.E.A.C.E. chairman says the group is now looking at revisiting recalls

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The group People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (P.E.A.C.E.) announced they are planning to hold a series of town halls in every council district in Baltimore. With many residents feeling let down by their elected leaders, P.E.A.C.E. said they are hoping to bring the power...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Re-imagining Baltimore's regional transit system: Three perspectives

Baltimore and surrounding jurisdictions face many challenges that are best addressed from a regional, rather than a local perspective. Yesterday, for example, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a press conference with members of the Maryland General Assembly to announce the creation of a task force to study how to modernize the governance of the water and wastewater facilities, which serve both jurisdictions.
BALTIMORE, MD
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials."Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
etxview.com

Watermen form Shore-wide caucus

EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
EASTON, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CODE BLUE | Winter Shelter information for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here is the information about winter shelter sites in Baltimore from the city's health department:. Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD

