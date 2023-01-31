Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County, Baltimore City officials announce legislation to create regional water governance task force [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott on Tuesday joined State Senator Jill P. Carter, State Senator Charles Sydnor, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and Delegate Eric Ebersole to announce state legislation to create a Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater. This new Task Force...
Business Monthly
Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel
New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
foxbaltimore.com
P.E.A.C.E. chairman says the group is now looking at revisiting recalls
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The group People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (P.E.A.C.E.) announced they are planning to hold a series of town halls in every council district in Baltimore. With many residents feeling let down by their elected leaders, P.E.A.C.E. said they are hoping to bring the power...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
wypr.org
Re-imagining Baltimore's regional transit system: Three perspectives
Baltimore and surrounding jurisdictions face many challenges that are best addressed from a regional, rather than a local perspective. Yesterday, for example, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a press conference with members of the Maryland General Assembly to announce the creation of a task force to study how to modernize the governance of the water and wastewater facilities, which serve both jurisdictions.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
Maryland AG's oversight team opens investigation into Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation into a shooting involving a Baltimore County Police officer, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road on Tuesday.That's when a man allegedly used his vehicle to strike a detective's car, according to authorities.The collision occurred in part because detectives were attempting to "perform a vehicle block and pin the SUV in order to apprehend the driver," according to state officials."Detectives then exited their vehicles and approached the SUV when the driver...
foxbaltimore.com
Student assaulted on the way to school in Dundalk, say Baltimore County police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile walking to school was assaulted by a suspect wielding a knife last week, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say the assault happened on Friday, January 27, 2023, at about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway. Police say the...
foxbaltimore.com
Plans have set sail for a possible passenger ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is a new idea floating around that has got many in Mayland excited, although it's not quite ready to set sail. Tourism leaders across the state are launching plans to explore the opportunity for a passenger ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay, something the state hasn't seen in decades.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
etxview.com
Watermen form Shore-wide caucus
EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
foxbaltimore.com
CODE BLUE | Winter Shelter information for Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Here is the information about winter shelter sites in Baltimore from the city's health department:. Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
