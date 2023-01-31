Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]
At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]
After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again
Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Ready to Date Again Yet
It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?. "No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked...
103.1 Kickin Country
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
Nate Smith Nabs First No. 1 With ‘Whiskey on You': ‘My Dad Is Just Glad I Have a Job’
A glass of whiskey is in order to celebrate Nate Smith's first No. 1 hit, "Whiskey on You." The Gold-certified track reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. “When I released ‘Whiskey on You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just...
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Morgan Wallen Announces Massive New ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen's third album is even bigger than his second. The singer announced One Thing at a Time on Monday (Jan. 30). The 36-song project is packed with collaborations and personal nods to his story. One Thing at a Time (due March 3) is Wallen's first studio album since Dangerous:...
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single
On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Kane Brown Really Did Pelt a Guy With a Golf Ball: ‘I Told Everyone Move’ [Watch]
Last time we checked, golf isn't considered a dangerous sport — but it is one that takes some awareness, and maybe a bit of agility. That goes for the person with the club and those who might be standing nearby. During the Ally Challenge celebrity golf tournament in 2022,...
Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
Story Behind the Song: Chris Young, ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’
Losing a pet is a type of pain that's hard to express or explain to someone who has never experienced it. It's a fate most of us try not to think about until it arrives, instead focusing on the joy of companionship they bring to our lives while they're here.
Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance
Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment. Other performers set...
San Angelo, TX
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.
