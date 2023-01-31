ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.1 Kickin Country

Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
103.1 Kickin Country

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]

At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
TENNESSEE STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again

Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
103.1 Kickin Country

Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Ready to Date Again Yet

It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?. "No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked...
103.1 Kickin Country

Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
103.1 Kickin Country

A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
103.1 Kickin Country

Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
ALABAMA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
103.1 Kickin Country

45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single

On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy