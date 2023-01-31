Pay Raises, Recreation Areas Provided Under Woodfin’s Budget Surplus Plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.

