Pay Raises, Recreation Areas Provided Under Woodfin’s Budget Surplus Plan

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
alreporter.com
Mayor Woodfin’s budget surplus invests in neighborhoods, personnel and facilities
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s investment priorities have received final, unanimous approval from the Birmingham City Council to provide city employees with a 5 percent cost of living adjustment, increase personnel for Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, improve and build key venues and support neighborhoods, libraries, parks and recreation centers through an $81 million budget surplus.
Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
wbrc.com
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City Address this week. He touted dozens of new businesses coming to town, and hundreds of blighted buildings torn down. One local business owner is reacting to all the change happening...
wvtm13.com
Protecting Good program builds fortified roofs for Birmingham residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Protecting Good program gives homeowners funds to install storm-resistant roofs through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Insurance, Protective Life Corporation, the city of Birmingham, UAB, Neighborhood Housing Services, and Habitat for Humanity for Greater Birmingham. The program represents the opportunity for qualified homes...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
Birmingham City Council approves funding for renovations at Legion Field, Rickwood Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council has approved $6 million in funding for renovations at two historic stadiums in the city. Rickwood Field will receive $2 million while Legion Field will receive $4 million for work to be done sprucing up the facilities. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said this is a […]
Bham Now
Birmingham approves rezoning former Western Supermarket site to make way for 272 apartment units
The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved rezoning Highland Plaza—the former site of the Western Supermarket on Highland Avenue—to make way for approximately 272 “for rent” apartment units and a limited amount of retail. The properties were re-zoned from General Business District to Qualified Mixed Use High...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
birminghamtimes.com
Bessemer’s Bargain Town, Once Part of Large Chain, Closes Last Store for Good
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothing. Biggest values...
Hoover City Schools canceled Derrick Barnes’ visit. He says it’s political.
Children’s book author Derrick Barnes had been scheduled to offer several talks in the Birmingham area next week. But now, none will happen. Barnes believes the reasons for the cancellations are political. The author and his supporters also say the incident is part of a trend to limit access to books that feature Black protagonists.
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhood officers sworn in Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor and city council came together Tuesday night for a swearing-in ceremony that was not theirs. They came to support and watch Chief Municipal Judge Andra’ Sparks give the oath of office to citizens elected in October to represent each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods.
wbrc.com
Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman who’s still dealing with it had to move out of her home for safety reasons. She says the city needs to take care of it. When the heavy...
wvtm13.com
Major roadwork to begin on Highway 280 shutting down at least one lane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.
wbrc.com
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum cleaner, Amazon Prime boxes, what looks like a washing machine, old tires and a ton of other household garbage. You’ll also see a “No Dumping” sign posted on a tree near...
wvtm13.com
Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
Two Tuscaloosa City Schools Receive 2023 State School of Character Designations Friday
Two Tuscaloosa City elementary schools were designated as state schools of characters, joining 71 other schools across the nation to receive the distinction. Skyland Elementary School and Oakdale Elementary School were announced as state schools of character Friday. According to an announcement from the Tuscaloosa City School District, this is something the schools had been working towards in their character education efforts.
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
