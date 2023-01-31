Read full article on original website
WTHI
A bird with a beautiful voice - school mascot shows off passion for singing
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Who knew birds could have such a beautiful voice!. Washington Catholic Junior Addie Talbert had sung the national anthem at games before, but never like this. Recently, she decided to combine her passions and sing in costume. Talbert says she practiced before to make sure her...
MyWabashValley.com
Valley Ag Today with Kurt and Jenny Hamilton- Indiana Farm Family of The Year
Valley Ag Today introduces you to a local farm family that has been honored for its contributions to agriculture. Kurt and Jenny Hamilton have been named the Indiana Farm Family of the Year by Beck’s Hybrids and Indiana AgNews. The couple, along with their sons, Tyler and Kody, has...
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
WTHI
College hosts its biggest fundraising day of the year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is reaching out to the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods Giving Day is happening February 7. The goal for the day is to get 1,000 donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will...
WTHI
Local group of disc golf lovers use sport to support nonprofit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of hobby athletes is using their sport to support the community. In January the Crossroads Disc Golf Club held a tournament in Deming Park to raise money for a local nonprofit. The tournament brought in over 100 disc golf players from across the state.
WTHI
Knox county students participate in Technical Trades Career Expo
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighty Knox County high school students gathered on Thursday to learn more about trade careers here at home. The event was put on by the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre and the Knox County Community Foundation. Students who may not be interested in attending college could...
WTHI
SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
WTHI
City of Terre Haute is providing incentive programs to help workforce development
TERRE HUATE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are struggling to fill positions in Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennett says there are many reasons businesses are having a hard time filling positions. He believes the pandemic was one of the main factors. To address the current shortage on workers, the city...
visitbloomington.com
Dishes & Drinks to Try in Bloomington
With over 200 locally-owned eateries in Bloomington, B-Town is a foodie's dream. It's easy to go back to your tried-and-true favorites whenever you're in town, but there are so many incredible dishes & drinks out there — which is why we put together this list of dishes & drinks to try in Bloomington. Our beloved town offers a little bit of everything: gourmet pizza, authentic Chinese, craft brews, Mediterranean classics, unique burgers, and so much more. Challenge yourself to try as many items on this list as you can — let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
WTHI
Alex Rose signs with ISU football
Terre Haute South senior Alex Rose signed today with Sycamore football. Rose this past season set a new South single season record with tackles with 153.
wamwamfm.com
Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora
Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
WTHI
New Duke Energy substation coming to the toad hop location, just outside West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is investing in a new substation just outside West Terre Haute. Duke Energy's toad hop substation is being replaced. It's being replaced with a smart grid system. That will allow workers to work on it by radio control. Duke eEnergy district manager...
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation announces new collaborative program to help keep students safe
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - Making school safer for kids is a priority for Vigo County schools. There's a new collaborative campaign that's partnering the schools with local law enforcement. The Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County sheriff Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Vigo County prosecutors announced a new...
WTHI
13th Street bridge reopens until spring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
