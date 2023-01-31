ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
WTHI

College hosts its biggest fundraising day of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is reaching out to the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods Giving Day is happening February 7. The goal for the day is to get 1,000 donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will...
WTHI

Local group of disc golf lovers use sport to support nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of hobby athletes is using their sport to support the community. In January the Crossroads Disc Golf Club held a tournament in Deming Park to raise money for a local nonprofit. The tournament brought in over 100 disc golf players from across the state.
WTHI

Knox county students participate in Technical Trades Career Expo

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighty Knox County high school students gathered on Thursday to learn more about trade careers here at home. The event was put on by the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre and the Knox County Community Foundation. Students who may not be interested in attending college could...
WTHI

SMWC to host Woods' Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is asking the community to take part in its largest fundraising day of the year. Woods' Giving Day is happening next Tuesday. The goal for the day is to get a thousand donors to give in only 24 hours. Area businesses will be...
visitbloomington.com

Dishes & Drinks to Try in Bloomington

With over 200 locally-owned eateries in Bloomington, B-Town is a foodie's dream. It's easy to go back to your tried-and-true favorites whenever you're in town, but there are so many incredible dishes & drinks out there — which is why we put together this list of dishes & drinks to try in Bloomington. Our beloved town offers a little bit of everything: gourmet pizza, authentic Chinese, craft brews, Mediterranean classics, unique burgers, and so much more. Challenge yourself to try as many items on this list as you can — let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!
WTHI

Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
wamwamfm.com

Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora

Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
WTHI

13th Street bridge reopens until spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
