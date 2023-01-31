ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Fork, ID

KREM2

New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Boundary County Court Records - Feb. 2, 2023

Matthew J. Beller (DOB 1985) of Cheney, Wash.; charged with exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (16 mph or more) on Jan. 13, 2023, by BFPD. Disposition: Guilty with fines of $98.50 and costs of $56.50. Jessica A. Chapman (DOB 2001) of Bonners Ferry; charged possession of drug paraphernalia with...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Law & Crime

Idaho Killer Who Microwaved and Ate Victim’s Body Parts Thinking it Would ‘Cure His Brain’ Gets Max Sentence

A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CLARK FORK, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police

COEUR d’ALENE — Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was shot by police during the incident, was convicted in December of three counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kpq.com

Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

County Divers train in the Kootenai River

BONNERS FERRY — Law enforcement agencies participated in several training dives in the Kootenai River using a weighted dummy to practice search and recovery techniques. On Jan. 25, the Boundary County civers did the final dive to locate and recover the dummy which will be returned to Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

BCSD receives Title IX complaint

BONNERS FERRY — A Title IX complaint is alleging the Boundary County School District is not providing equal opportunities for female high school athletes. Mark Rossmiller, a Sandpoint resident and an ally of the National Women's Law Center, filed the complaint against BCSD and reported it to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights on Jan. 26.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Backwoods Brawl buckets of fun, Tigers win

SPIRIT LAKE — Timberlake High School won the Backwoods Brawl spirit competition over Bonners Ferry on Jan. 27, after a full night of fun with the Badger and Tiger nations showing up in force for the competition. The Backwoods Brawl is a new spirit competition between Bonners Ferry and...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Tractor Supply Co. store to go before commissioners

BONNERS FERRY — Tractor Supply Company is planning to open a store on Homestead Loop, but is still seeking the approval of county commissioners. At the Jan. 23 Boundary County commissioner meeting, a hearing on the proposal was continued to Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the County Annex (former Armory). The extension was approved to allow the applicants more time to provide information and a 3D model. The road variance application for the project will also be held on Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID

