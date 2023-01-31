Read full article on original website
Related
New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County Court Records - Feb. 2, 2023
Matthew J. Beller (DOB 1985) of Cheney, Wash.; charged with exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (16 mph or more) on Jan. 13, 2023, by BFPD. Disposition: Guilty with fines of $98.50 and costs of $56.50. Jessica A. Chapman (DOB 2001) of Bonners Ferry; charged possession of drug paraphernalia with...
Idaho Killer Who Microwaved and Ate Victim’s Body Parts Thinking it Would ‘Cure His Brain’ Gets Max Sentence
A 40-year-old man in Idaho will spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing the 70-year-old caretaker of his grandfather’s property and eating parts of the victim’s remains. First District Judge Barbara Buchanan on Monday ordered James David Russell to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 slaying of David M. Flaget, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
bonnersferryherald.com
Man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police
COEUR d’ALENE — Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was shot by police during the incident, was convicted in December of three counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds.
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
kpq.com
Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years
A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
bonnersferryherald.com
County Divers train in the Kootenai River
BONNERS FERRY — Law enforcement agencies participated in several training dives in the Kootenai River using a weighted dummy to practice search and recovery techniques. On Jan. 25, the Boundary County civers did the final dive to locate and recover the dummy which will be returned to Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
Kootenai County home-sharing program opening applications in February
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County residents in search of affordable housing will soon have a new resource to help them find it, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Online applications for HomeShare Kootenai County are set to open Feb. 10 at homesharekc.org.
Spokane Valley deputies investigating serious rollover crash involving two cars on Sullivan at I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police and fire units are investigating a serious rollover crash involving two cars that occurred on Sullivan at the I-90 on/off ramp intersection. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Initial information says a Subaru was traveling south on...
bonnersferryherald.com
BCSD receives Title IX complaint
BONNERS FERRY — A Title IX complaint is alleging the Boundary County School District is not providing equal opportunities for female high school athletes. Mark Rossmiller, a Sandpoint resident and an ally of the National Women's Law Center, filed the complaint against BCSD and reported it to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights on Jan. 26.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
idaho.gov
Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
bonnersferryherald.com
Backwoods Brawl buckets of fun, Tigers win
SPIRIT LAKE — Timberlake High School won the Backwoods Brawl spirit competition over Bonners Ferry on Jan. 27, after a full night of fun with the Badger and Tiger nations showing up in force for the competition. The Backwoods Brawl is a new spirit competition between Bonners Ferry and...
bonnersferryherald.com
Tractor Supply Co. store to go before commissioners
BONNERS FERRY — Tractor Supply Company is planning to open a store on Homestead Loop, but is still seeking the approval of county commissioners. At the Jan. 23 Boundary County commissioner meeting, a hearing on the proposal was continued to Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the County Annex (former Armory). The extension was approved to allow the applicants more time to provide information and a 3D model. The road variance application for the project will also be held on Jan. 14 at 2:30 p.m.
