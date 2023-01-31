ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job

By MARK SCOLFORO
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TV0eQ_0kXmtn5a00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week.

In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol suite, Speaker Mark Rozzi said he won't necessarily step aside and support the Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, as speaker.

“I know how to count votes, first of all,” said Rozzi, who represents a mostly suburban area around Reading. “So, you know, at the end of the day she still has to get the votes to become speaker of the House.”

Democrats won 102 seats in November to Republicans' 101, which was enough for a bare Democratic majority after 12 years under Republican control, but one reelected Democrat died in October and two others resigned in December because they also won higher offices. Elections are next Tuesday to fill those three vacancies, all in the Pittsburgh area.

Republicans were not able to muster enough votes to elect their own speaker when the new session began Jan. 3, leading to Rozzi's emergence as an alternative. McClinton and all Democrats voted for him, along with all seven members of House GOP leadership and nine other Republicans.

The Capitol is now rife with speculation that McClinton or some other candidate may soon try to evict Rozzi from the speaker's rostrum.

McClinton responded to Rozzi's talk of keeping the job by saying she “would be honored” to be speaker, and that once the House vacancies are filled, she will “trust my colleagues will make the best decision to move Pennsylvania forward.”

The House has been frozen since Rozzi took the speakership and has not passed internal operating rules or assigned members to committees.

Instead, Rozzi has convened a group of three representatives from each party to work on rules, hold listening sessions and come up with a way to pass what has been his primary objective for many years — a two-year window for victims of child sexual abuse to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits.

Rozzi, 51, who has described being molested by a now deceased parish priest for over a year at about age 13, said he wants to use his time in the top job to do some good. He acknowledged that some members from both parties are not happy with him, seeing that as sign he's on the right path.

“I think that if I can show people I can lead this House, maybe I could stay in this position,” Rozzi said.

It may prove a tall order for a speaker who did not work his way up the ladder, building relationships along the way and leaning on a core of caucus support.

“Mark is not certain about how long his tenure lasts,” said a friend from the Reading area, Republican state Rep. Mark Gillen. “There's no textbook that he's going to be able to pull out and read the next play from.”

In two public hearings by Rozzi's group, the Speaker's Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward, he has heard a range of suggestions, many from people active with groups that have sought to ban gifts to lawmakers, improve transparency and weaken the tight grip that majority leaders have held on bills and amendments.

After it conducts two more listening sessions this week — in State College on Wednesday and Wilkes-Barre on Thursday — Rozzi hopes the working group will then formulate viable proposals on internal operating rules and the lawsuit window legislation. He insists he's not stalling and suggested he may soon convene the 2023-24 session's first voting floor session.

Rep. Paul Schemel, a Franklin County Republican who Rozzi picked for the working group, said the new speaker has been feeling some heat, particularly when he chose to shut down the chamber for the time being.

“I'm sure it's hard on him, but I think he genuinely wants reform of the system,” Schemel said.

Rozzi said he became active in politics through grassroots participation in efforts to spotlight and combat sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, including his participation in protests in the state Capitol before he was elected. When his local state representative in Berks County was retiring, he called Rozzi to suggest he run.

The divorced father of one daughter won that race in 2012 and sold his family's window-and-door installation company six years later.

He considers himself a Catholic but not a "practicing Catholic within the institution." He declined to disclose the amount of a settlement he reached over claims of abuse a couple years ago with the Allentown Catholic diocese.

“Believe me, it wasn't enough to ever make things right, I can tell you that,” Rozzi said. “It's not enough to put my life back together.”

The statute of limitations window has far and away been his primary issue, but Rozzi considers himself as a centrist, fiscally conservative and socially liberal. He supports abortion rights, gun rights and business tax cuts, and voted with Republicans last year on a bill to prohibit transgender athletes from playing school sports that align with their gender identity. That measure was vetoed by then-Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. He is not against expanding voter ID requirements, a proposal opposed by most legislative Democrats.

Rozzi said he had engaged in pie-in-the-sky talks about becoming speaker several months ago with his main ally in the sex-abuse lawsuit window fight, Blair County Republican Rep. Jim Gregory. But when swearing-in day began Jan. 3, he did not know what was about to occur and was surprised when Republicans wanted to pursue the idea.

Despite their temporary, 101-99 majority, Republicans had fallen short of majority support for their caucus' choice for speaker, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar of Somerset County. Rozzi then found himself in a conference room with the Republican floor leader, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County, and several aides.

By all accounts including his own, Rozzi agreed to position himself as an independent speaker and wanted a commitment about the lawsuit window. But both Cutler and Gregory insist Rozzi also promised to change his party registration, something Rozzi said he does not currently plan to do.

The lack of House floor action has effectively killed Republican hopes of getting a bundle of constitutional amendments on the low-turnout primary ballot. Cutler and other Republicans feel burned by the deal.

“I think the mistake was trusting somebody who wasn't entirely truthful,” Cutler told reporters last week. “That was a mistake. And there's still time to correct that.”

Rozzi insists he only agreed to consider changing his voter registration and felt even that was part of a deal in which the two-year lawsuit window would be considered on its own. Instead, the Republican-majority state Senate bundled it with constitutional amendments to expand voter ID requirements and to weaken a governor's authority to enact regulations.

Rozzi said he has tried to negotiate with Cutler in recent weeks, to no avail.

“You talk to the Democrats up here over the last 12 years and they'll tell you, like every opportunity that Bryan Cutler got a chance to lie to them, he lied to them,” Rozzi said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

HARRISBURG — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the meetings to solicit feedback about the state House’s operating...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?

Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Fiscal cliff ahead, PA treasurer warns

While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Gisele Fetterman’s secret passion? Firefighting

Is it possible to peak with the second episode of a brand-new podcast? We hope not, but here at “In Other News,” we’re thrilled that Gisele Fetterman, the former Second Lady of Pennsylvania, was able to make time in her schedule to talk to us about her future, now that her husband John is a newly-minted U.S. Senator. It’s already one of our favorite episodes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

PA Senate Bill Proposes Changes to State Constitution

A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Guy Ciarrocchi: Pa. Republicans must solve the suburban puzzle

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania — what political pundits call the “T” — has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Legislation proposes changes to pay, training for school board members

New legislation may change the way school boards operate in Pennsylvania. The proposed legislation, which State Representative Joe Webster of Pennsylvania plans to introduce to House members, aims to repeal the prohibition of compensation for school board members and increase the number of training hours required. Under the bill, communities would be able to decide whether school board members can receive a salary equal to the compensation limits for locally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy