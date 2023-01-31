Read full article on original website
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
KOAT 7
NEXUS: Soul Food, Smokehouse & the 'Exbeerience'
In honor of Black History Month, KOAT shines a light on those who have helped paved the way in New Mexico from the arts to history, culture and food. First stop: NEXUS Brewery. Nexus Brewery & Nexus Blue Smokehouse are two popular award-winning restaurants in the heart of New Mexico...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
Valencia County schools get new STEM centers
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary students in Valencia County have access to new STEM equipment thanks to a baseball hall of famer. The Cal Ripken Foundation and Exxon Mobile opened two new STEM centers at Gil Sanchez and Tomé elementary schools. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, newly-trained teachers taught students how to use the new […]
Teacher goes above and beyond for students in need
Sonya Romero learned early in her career that teaching is about more than just reading and writing.
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Opens First Location in New Mexico
Cookie Cake Franchise Now Serving Up Treats in Albuquerque. February 01, 2023 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Great American Cookies, the Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
ksfr.org
Locker 505 and the power of clothing
For former educator Kim Kerschen, she saw first hand how clothing affects children in school settings. The appropriate fit of clothing can make a huge difference in the way kids interact with each other, in the classroom and in their self-confidence. “Kids are like all of us, we want to...
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fuzzy family member rescued by Santa Fe Fire Department
Authorities are still investigating.
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
buffalonynews.net
Triller Fight Club and Tapia Promotions Present 'Tapia Fight Night' Friday, Feb. 24, Live From Albuquerque, NM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Triller Fight Club and Tapia Promotions, in association with Athlon Entertainment, present 'Tapia Fight Night,' an outstanding evening of professional boxing on Friday, February 24, at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque, NM and broadcast live globally on FITE+. Featured...
KOAT 7
Tickets for Chris Stapleton's Albuquerque concert on sale Feb. 10
Chris Stapleton will be making a stop in Albuquerque on his "All-American Road Show" tour. Chris Stapleton will perform at Isleta Amphitheater with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane on April 27. Tickets for the concert go on sale February 10.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane seeks pet food donations for food bank
Animal Humane New Mexico‘s, mission is to help pets get off the streets and into a home. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane has a pet Food Bank that has been operating for a couple of...
