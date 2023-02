The ColaJazz Foundation is hosting a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. The event features performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased online.

2 DAYS AGO