Texas State

Distractify

Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?

Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Looper

How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever

Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
News Breaking LIVE

Children's Television Icon Dies

"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Looper

The Big Bang Theory Fans Aren't Convinced Young Sheldon Portrays The Same Sheldon

Whether he's claiming his "spot," incessantly knocking on the door of neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), or struggling to comprehend sarcasm, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the main focus of "The Big Bang Theory." Over the course of the show's 12 seasons, Sheldon occasionally reflects on his Texas upbringing, providing some insight into his quirky personality. Viewers learn about how he began high school at the age of 9, was raised by an extremely devout Baptist mother, and often felt like an outsider, among both his peers and his family, with the exception of his beloved grandma, Meemaw (Annie Potts).
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
extratv

Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,. Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
MISSOURI STATE

