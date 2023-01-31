Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week, boy this week could be a doozy. I’m sure you all know what happened at the Royal Rumble and the fallout starts hot and heavy here. No word yet on the status of Sami Zayn but if he’s going to show up it will be on Smackdown sooner or later, but we do know Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here tonight. Our Tribal Chief is set to address the Sami Zayn situation, plus begin building and discussing his WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes. More immediately though, there’s the looming question of Jey Uso. Jey bailed on the beatdown of Sami Zayn at the Rumble and while logic suggest he’ll be back in the Bloodline fold before Mania, how exactly we get there will be interesting. Roman and Jey proved they have darn good chemistry be it in the ring or on the mic when Roman first recruited Jey to the cause, and how Roman lures him back intrigues me. On the in ring side of things we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (yawn), Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and the finals of the tag team tournament when Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser battle Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Other lingering threads include what Bray Wyatt will be up to now that he beat LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking issue with the Viking Raiders, and what specifically is on the horizon for Intercontinental champion Gunther after his MVP performance at the Rumble. Well that’s the preamble folks, let’s get to the action.

