Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
WWE News: Natalya & Jenni Share Their 2023 New Year Goals, Nikki Bella Says I Do Clips & Episode Description, Guests for The Bump Next Week
– WWE Superstar Natalya and Jenni shared their goals for the new year in a new vlog:. – The Nikki Bella Says I Do reality miniseries continues tonight on E! at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis and some preview clips for tonight’s episode:. Pole Dancing With the...
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
Details On Why Kota Ibushi Decided To Take GCW Bloodsport Booking
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has been set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, part of GCW’s The Collective. That match happens on March 30, and Ibushi will later appear on Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31. All of the events happen at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
Jon Moxley On the Risk He Took Joining AEW, Says AEW Is Part Of His Legacy
Jon Moxley was one of the first big names to jump from WWE to AEW, and he recently weighed in on the risk he and others took doing so. Moxley talked during his appearance on The Justin Kinner Show about joining AEW, how he views the company as part of his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week, boy this week could be a doozy. I’m sure you all know what happened at the Royal Rumble and the fallout starts hot and heavy here. No word yet on the status of Sami Zayn but if he’s going to show up it will be on Smackdown sooner or later, but we do know Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here tonight. Our Tribal Chief is set to address the Sami Zayn situation, plus begin building and discussing his WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes. More immediately though, there’s the looming question of Jey Uso. Jey bailed on the beatdown of Sami Zayn at the Rumble and while logic suggest he’ll be back in the Bloodline fold before Mania, how exactly we get there will be interesting. Roman and Jey proved they have darn good chemistry be it in the ring or on the mic when Roman first recruited Jey to the cause, and how Roman lures him back intrigues me. On the in ring side of things we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (yawn), Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and the finals of the tag team tournament when Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser battle Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Other lingering threads include what Bray Wyatt will be up to now that he beat LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking issue with the Viking Raiders, and what specifically is on the horizon for Intercontinental champion Gunther after his MVP performance at the Rumble. Well that’s the preamble folks, let’s get to the action.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
Note On Recent Office Firings Made In WWE and Why It Happened
It was reported last month that WWE was preparing to make several office cuts, though at the time it was unknown where the cuts would come from. A week later, it was announced that Matthew Drew, Senior Vice President of International, left the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the...
Keiji Muto Tore His Thigh Muscle During Final Great Muta Match
In an interview with Toyko Sports, Keiji Muto revealed that he tore a thigh muscle during his final match as the Great Muta last month. He teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. Here are highlights:. On his final match against Tetsuya Naito: “I’m going...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has two big matches set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:. * WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. * WWE Intercontinental...
PCO Reflects On His First Year In Impact, What He Likes About Being There
PCO is coming up on a year in Impact Wrestling, and he looked back at the year in a new interview. PCO spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:. On his first year with Impact: “Basically, the first...
