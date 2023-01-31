Read full article on original website
Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops
A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Duo Charged With Fatally Shooting 17-Year-Old In Mount Vernon, Police Say
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Westchester County nearly two years ago, police said. The shooting happened in Mount Vernon on May 6, 2021, around 10:40 a.m., when police found 17-year-old Anthony Boyd Jr. with gunshot wounds to his chest at 34 South 8th Ave. Boyd was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.
Police: Student found with loaded gun in Rockland Co. school
NANUET, N.Y. -- A student is facing charges after a gun scare at a high school in Rockland County.Police say the student took a loaded gun into Nanuet Senior High School on Monday.School staff say they got an anonymous tip and immediately called the school resource officer, who discovered the gun.The student was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
Mid-Hudson News Network
State trooper arrested for issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents
WHITE PLAINS – A state trooper responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County has been arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to several individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died before the issuance of the tickets.
Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station
According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
Judge drops murder charge against trooper in Thruway crash case
Kingston, N.Y. — State Trooper Christopher Baldner will no longer face a second-degree murder charge for the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods, who was killed during a December 2020 chase on the state Thruway that involved the officer, according to an Ulster County judge’s ruling on Thursday. In...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
rocklandreport.com
DA Walsh Announces Daniel Anfang as Detective Lieutenant
DA Walsh Announces Daniel Anfang as Detective Lieutenant. Lt. Anfang has a distinguished career serving in various leadership roles in the military and law enforcement before joining the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office. Lt. Anfang served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy. He would then join the NYPD and rise the ranks to detective investigator and work in various intelligence bureaus. Anfang then joined the Haverstraw Police Department where he has worked the last five years. During his time at Haverstraw PD, he worked directly with community organizations and members to identify public safety concerns.
Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley HS, Police Say
A student at a Hudson Valley high school has been charged with felony possession of a weapon after a loaded gun was allegedly found in his belonging.The incident took place in Rockland County around 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at Nanuet High School, at 103 Church St., in Nanuet.Clarkstown Police b…
News 12
Teen charged in shooting of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner's son
A 14-year-old has been charged in the shooting of the son of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner. The 17-year-old was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month, during an apparent gang-related fight. The NYPD says the 14-year-old faces charges, including attempted murder and assault. The victim...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County
NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
5 Nabbed In String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Nov. 15 - Mead Lane in Westbury. All five suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, were arrested at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a home in Queens, police said. They were identified as:. Yefferson Camero-Alzate, age 29, of College Point, Queens - Charged with second-degree...
rocklandtimes.com
Case against ex Spring Valley building inspector dismissed
Wayne Ballard, a former employee of the village of Spring Valley accused of deliberately filling false information with the village, was cleared of all charges on Thursday when Judge Kevin Russo dismissed the case against him. Ballard was charged in connection to the 2021 Evergreen Court fire, which destroyed an...
2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide
Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Owners ask Orange County sheriff to ‘do the right thing’ after deputy allegedly shoots dog in face
Devon McCarthy and Leslie Rodriguez say the dog lost a portion of her face when she was shot at seven times and hit by three bullets
Former Stony Brook Attorney Stole Nearly $1M From Clients, DA Says
A former Long Island attorney already accused of stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients is now charged with pocketing even more money from a third client. Douglas Valente, age 56, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Friday morning, Feb. 3.
