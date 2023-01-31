DA Walsh Announces Daniel Anfang as Detective Lieutenant. Lt. Anfang has a distinguished career serving in various leadership roles in the military and law enforcement before joining the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office. Lt. Anfang served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy. He would then join the NYPD and rise the ranks to detective investigator and work in various intelligence bureaus. Anfang then joined the Haverstraw Police Department where he has worked the last five years. During his time at Haverstraw PD, he worked directly with community organizations and members to identify public safety concerns.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO