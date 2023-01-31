ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Student found with loaded gun in Rockland Co. school

NANUET, N.Y. -- A student is facing charges after a gun scare at a high school in Rockland County.Police say the student took a loaded gun into Nanuet Senior High School on Monday.School staff say they got an anonymous tip and immediately called the school resource officer, who discovered the gun.The student was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State trooper arrested for issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and documents

WHITE PLAINS – A state trooper responsible for patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County has been arrested and charged with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to several individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, including one person who died before the issuance of the tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kingston Man Allegedly Steals Truck & Holds Up Gas Station

According to Police in Ulster County, it was a busy day breaking the law for one Kingston man. Back in November, we told you about a robbery that went down at the Citgo gas station located on Route 9W in Port Ewen. Police said that on Friday, November 18th at around 8 p.m. a man entered the gas station and demanded cash and lottery scratch-off tickets from the employee working inside.
KINGSTON, NY
rocklandreport.com

DA Walsh Announces Daniel Anfang as Detective Lieutenant

DA Walsh Announces Daniel Anfang as Detective Lieutenant. Lt. Anfang has a distinguished career serving in various leadership roles in the military and law enforcement before joining the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office. Lt. Anfang served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy. He would then join the NYPD and rise the ranks to detective investigator and work in various intelligence bureaus. Anfang then joined the Haverstraw Police Department where he has worked the last five years. During his time at Haverstraw PD, he worked directly with community organizations and members to identify public safety concerns.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
rocklandtimes.com

Case against ex Spring Valley building inspector dismissed

Wayne Ballard, a former employee of the village of Spring Valley accused of deliberately filling false information with the village, was cleared of all charges on Thursday when Judge Kevin Russo dismissed the case against him. Ballard was charged in connection to the 2021 Evergreen Court fire, which destroyed an...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Suspected Bethel Murder-Suicide

Yelling coming from a home in Northern Fairfield County led police to discover two people shot inside. The incident took place in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street. The Bethel Police Department received a call about yelling coming from a home. When officers responded, they found...
BETHEL, CT

