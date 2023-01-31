ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

WYFF4.com

Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Missing Greenville County 11-year-old found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: According the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Chloe Cruell has been located safely. An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Chloe Cruell, 11, was last seen Friday leaving Assembly View Apartments on Assembly View Circle...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

