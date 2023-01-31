Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
WYFF4.com
Seneca man arrested for pointing pistol and kidnapping two teenagers, deputies say
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. — A man from Seneca was arrested for kidnapping two teenagers and weapon charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Martin Pena Altamirano, 50, of Seneca, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center a little after 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The investigation...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed woman, great-grandson, officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a DUI crash that killed a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson. Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release that Jose Martin Guzman Pliego, 31, of Pickens, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Missing Greenville County 11-year-old found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: According the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Chloe Cruell has been located safely. An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Chloe Cruell, 11, was last seen Friday leaving Assembly View Apartments on Assembly View Circle...
Fentanyl disguised as other drugs found in South Carolina town; police renew warnings
LAURENS, S.C. — A dangerous drug has been found in a South Carolina town disguised as another leading to a warning from a small-town police department. Laurens Police said that officers wanted to spread awareness following the discovery of fentanyl pills on Wednesday night that were intentionally made to look like oxycodone HCl pills.
Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff's office says
A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
WYFF4.com
Two teen girls reported missing by family in Oconee County found safe, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE Friday, 12 p.m.: Both girls have been found safe, deputies said. Upstate deputies are looking for two teenage girls reported missing early Thursday morning. Oconee County deputies said Jaley Kimbrell, 15, and Alyssa Nicole Wheeler, 13, were reported missing just after at 7:15 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges after reports he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. MORE HEADLINES. The victim's mother says her...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood police arrest 'Screw Bottle Bandit,' say months of 'pranks' damaged many vehicles
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Upstate police said Friday they have arrested a man they're calling the "Screw Bottle Bandit" and charged him in the case of leaving screws and nails on roads to damage cars. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said in a release that Andrew Johnson, 40, of Greenwood,...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness of National Missing Persons Day
As part of National Missing Persons Day, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder for awareness for the regular issue.
WYFF4.com
Younger brother of Upstate teen arrested after victim shot during car break-in, police say
The younger brother of an Upstate teen who was charged with attempted murder has been arrested, according to Capt. Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. Fortenberry says that Jerry Nathaniel Dodd, 18, of Greer, was arrested early Wednesday evening on outstanding warrants he had with GPD. Jerry Dodd's charges...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department take person in custody in cases of 'prank' that damaged cars
Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, said on Thursday that someone is in custody in the case of a "prank" that had damaged cars. Police posted to Facebook on Tuesday about reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects being embedded in what looks like normal roadway debris — cardboard, rubber, paper, etc.
