Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Putin Denies Having 'Gone Mad' Over Ukraine War: 'We Realize What Nuclear Weapons Are'

Vladimir Putin in December said that Russia has an "advanced and modern" form of nuclear weapons than any other nation, but he is not planning to use them for the Ukraine war. What Happened: The Russian President, in a televised meeting, told loyalists that the war in Kyiv, set to enter its tenth month at the time, may not end sometime yet, Reuters reported.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
EXCLUSIVE: To Counter Putin, Xi Jinping, Expert Says US Needs To Position 'Hypersonic Weaponry' On World Stage

An expert has warned that the U.S. needs to position its "hypersonic weaponry" on the world stage as tensions with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping mount. What Happened: China and Russia have been positioning their hypersonic missiles on the global level. But they remain inferior to the capabilities of NATO and the U.S., Alp Sevimlisoy, an internationally published geopolitical strategist and a fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, told Benzinga in an exclusive chat.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US

North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’

Less than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia quickly ended the war and expanded its liberated zones, but the war isn’t going as well as they thought,”...
The Last Existing U.S.-Russia Nuclear Treaty Could Soon Fail

Russia signaled to the U.S. on Monday that the world may soon see the end of nuclear-arms control, decades long agreements between nations that have helped limit the production of weapons that can end civilization. New START, an Obama-era treaty that limits the number of nuclear missiles Moscow and Washington can deploy, will expire in 2026. According to Russia, renewing that treaty will depend on whether or not the U.S. seeks the strategic defeat of Russia in Ukraine.
US to respond to growing North Korea nuclear threat by increasing military presence in South Korea

The US will accelerate its deployment of advanced weapons including fighter warplanes and bombers on the Korean peninsula, the country’s defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after arriving for talks in South Korea.Washington is looking to bolster its joint training and operational planning with its ally as the region witnesses the rising threat of nuclear test and missile launches from North Korea.The US defence secretary met with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup in Seoul and “pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year’s combined exercises and training,” according to a statement from...
N. Korea warns of ‘overwhelming nuclear force’ to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ combined military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.” The statement Thursday by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry was in response to comments by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He said on a visit to Seoul this week that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced weapons to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens training with South Korea. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said United States flew B-1B bombers and F-22 and F-35 fighter jets in an exercise with South Korean fighters on Wednesday.

