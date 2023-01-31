Read full article on original website
MegaWorld Launches Land Gameplay for BNB Chain on Feb 15
Web3 games have recently exploded in popularity because they introduce a novel concept to players: the ability to own and trade provable digital assets. In MegaWorld, players build NFT structures that run on the resources generated by other players’ NFT structures, with all the operations being performed by smart contracts deployed across three main blockchains and two sidechains.
Metacade’s Third Presale Round Sells Out Fast, Raising $5 Million From Excited Gamefi Investors
Metacade, the play to earn metaverse arcade, is elated to announce that its presale is selling out fast, coming to a close after 12 days. According to the team, this presale round raised $5 million in just a few days. To date, Metacade has held three presale rounds. The first two rounds sold out in four weeks, raising $2.7 million. Metacade will also hold a fourth funding round in which 157.5 million tokens will be made available, each with a price tag of $0.016. The current price tag is $0.013.
Israel’s Most Successful Web3 Businesses Collaborate To Host ETHTLV For Builders In The Crypto Community
Web3 powerhouses in Israel have come together to hold the first annual ETHTLV to invigorate the country’s thriving startup community. According to the announcement, this partnership seeks to accomplish three key objectives: establish the community’s foothold in the global web3 scene, revitalize the country’s thriving startup community, and discuss the next steps to be taken by Web3 to onboard the next billion users.
Peer Inc Onboards Team Of Elite Engineers, ‘Wonka’ Popular For Developing Zenly’s 3D Maps
Peer Inc., a social media company focused on building the social network of the future, is elated to announce the addition of a specialist team of engineers from Zenly that will work on developing its AI-powered 3D maps. Peer’s new team, known by its codename ‘Wonka’ in tech circles, is...
DeFi Startup TheADA Sets to Boost Accessibility to NFT Staking
TheADA, a DeFi startup seeking to build a decentralized and scalable protocol for NFT staking, revealed it is on a relentless mission to make NFT staking available to everyone. It is clear that deFi protocols in the industry have emerged from offering the essential services of decentralized trading to offering...
ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Adherents Think Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is a Better Opportunity
ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Shards Sets the Stage For Crypto Dreams. If you know about the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), you know about the $127 million in revenue it generated. In the wake of the success of the Bored Apes, ApeCoin (APE) launched, and an unprecedented crypto...
Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity Soars To Record Highs As XRP Army Eager To Receive Verdict On SEC Lawsuit
Approximately $18 billion worth of transactions were processed through Ripple’s On-demand-Liquidity in 2022, making up for 60% of the nearly $30 billion in volume transacted on the network since RippleNet was launched. The US-based blockchain firm revealed this information in its “Q4 2022 Markets Report” shared this week. As...
