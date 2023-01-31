Metacade, the play to earn metaverse arcade, is elated to announce that its presale is selling out fast, coming to a close after 12 days. According to the team, this presale round raised $5 million in just a few days. To date, Metacade has held three presale rounds. The first two rounds sold out in four weeks, raising $2.7 million. Metacade will also hold a fourth funding round in which 157.5 million tokens will be made available, each with a price tag of $0.016. The current price tag is $0.013.

1 DAY AGO