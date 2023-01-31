ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
American Songwriter

Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”

Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?

In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
TEXAS STATE
Oddee

6 of the Most Extreme and Unhinged Bands and Artists

This one isn’t for those with weak stomachs. You’ve been warned. The world of extreme music can get weird. With an entire scene centered around being as outrageous as possible, the antics of the bands and musicians can get… Well, extreme. But there are always those artists...
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Sings at Jail Where He Served Time in Johnny Cash-Style Performance: VIDEO

Johnny Cash recorded what is arguably the greatest country album of all time behind the walls of Folsom Prison in 1968. That was far from the only time that Cash performed for inmates. In fact, From Folsom Prison isn’t even his only album recorded inside a penitentiary. Now, decades later, Jelly Roll is taking a page out of the Man in Black’s playbook. Recently, the Nashville native and some of his closest friends performed for inmates at the Davidson County Correctional Center.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

