Story Behind the Song: “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash
“I Walk the Line” is one of Johnny Cash’s most famous songs, and it originally started off as a message of his love to his then-wife Vivian Liberto. The couple wed in 1954 and welcomed four daughters together – Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara – before divorcing in 1966.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
Essence
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Is A Tribute to The Artist As A Moses Of Rock ‘n’Roll
The Sundance premiere of Lisa Cortés’ documentary depicts a man whose identity as queer couldn't be divorced from his music and how he performed that music as a pioneer of the rock ‘n’ roll genre. In Lisa Cortés’ profound portrayal of Little Richard, born Richard Wayne...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”
Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
David Nelson: The More Subdued, Successful Son of Ozzie and Harriet
David Nelson's presence in the world of entertainment was more low-key in nature and success than his pop-music icon brother Ricky Nelson. But David Nelson still made an indelible mark in show business.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Oddee
6 of the Most Extreme and Unhinged Bands and Artists
This one isn’t for those with weak stomachs. You’ve been warned. The world of extreme music can get weird. With an entire scene centered around being as outrageous as possible, the antics of the bands and musicians can get… Well, extreme. But there are always those artists...
History Made Immortal in Johnny Cash’s Rendition of “Remember the Alamo”
One of the top 100 Western Songs of all time, “Remember the Alamo,” has been recorded and released by several artists, including Johnny Cash. Since the song’s initial release, covers from The Kingston’s Trio, Willie Nelson, Donovan, John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett, and Texas band, Asleep at the Wheel were put out for the public to indulge in.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
The Meaning Behind The Country Gospel Favorite “Old Rugged Cross”
Did you know that the popular hymn “Old Rugged Cross” was written as early as 1912? Methodist evangelist George Bennard wrote the country gospel favorite as he traveled to revival meetings when he seemed to have a vision of Christ and the cross, and how they seem inseparable.
Jelly Roll Sings at Jail Where He Served Time in Johnny Cash-Style Performance: VIDEO
Johnny Cash recorded what is arguably the greatest country album of all time behind the walls of Folsom Prison in 1968. That was far from the only time that Cash performed for inmates. In fact, From Folsom Prison isn’t even his only album recorded inside a penitentiary. Now, decades later, Jelly Roll is taking a page out of the Man in Black’s playbook. Recently, the Nashville native and some of his closest friends performed for inmates at the Davidson County Correctional Center.
