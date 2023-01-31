ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, AZ

73-year-old man arrested on murder charge in Santa Cruz County shooting death

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office deputies made an arrest in connection with a Monday shooting death.

According to SSCO, 73-year-old George Alan Kelly faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death. He was booked into jail on a $1 million bond.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

