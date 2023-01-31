ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
Shania Twain’s Massive Net Worth Is the Result of Decades of Musical Success

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, there's little that Shania Twain has not accomplished in her career at this point. Sprinkle in five Grammy Awards, a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and the fact that she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, it's clear that Shania's star power knows no bounds.
Who Are Artem Chigvintsev's Parents and Brother? A Look at the 'DWTS' Star's Family

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev made a name for himself on Dancing With the Stars, but now, he's making waves across the internet for a new reason: his marriage to professional wrestler Nikki Bella. Their E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, charts the ups and downs of their walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the duo are now happily married.
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Legendary Actor and Stuntman George P. Wilbur Has Passed Away at 81

Actor and stuntman George P. Wilbur, best known for portraying Michael Myers in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Article continues below advertisement. George is also known for being a stand-in for John Wayne...
You Know Jaymes Vaughan’s Husband for the Best Reason Ever

Access Hollywood host and alum of The Amazing Race Jaymes Vaughan stars on MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo, a show that chronicles a group of LGBTQ+ pals living in West Hollywood, Calif. With fans getting a glimpse into the host’s life, of course they are wondering who the former Chippendales dancer’s husband is.
Hot for Teacher? Cindy Graham on TikTok Sure Hopes So

Let us set the scene for you: You're in 7th grade. You and your mom have to stop at the grocery store to pick up some Gushers for your lunches. You run into your teacher and are so embarrassed because it's weird that your teacher is in the wild and leaves their classroom at all.
Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Was the 'Soundtrack of My Life' as He Left the Daily Show

The Grammys host dishes on life post-Daily Show and his favorite music of 2023 ahead of music's biggest night Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammy Awards Sunday, making it the third year in a row he has hosted music's biggest night. Since hosting last year's show, Noah left The Daily Show in December after hosting for seven seasons. And fittingly, Beyoncé's Renaissance, which is up for Album of the Year, had the perfect song to be the "soundtrack of my life" during this time of transition. RELATED: Trevor Noah Compares The Daily Show...
The Truth of What Happened Behind-the-Scenes of 'The Golden Girls'

There’s honestly no one more charming, witty, and surprisingly raunchy than the Golden Girls. Nowadays, the best we can do to relive the “golden” days is to stream The Golden Girls on Hulu. And, in doing so, many questions easily pop up. While Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia may have been best friends, did the actors get along behind-the-scenes?
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

