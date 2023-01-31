Ohio’s casinos and racinos set a record for gambling dollars in 2022, ahead of sports wagering

Read full article on original website
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Gov. Mike DeWine selects PUCO staffer John Williams for utility regulating commission
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine selected a former employee of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to fill the panel’s open seat. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, John Williams will replace Beth Trombold, who recently stepped down. Williams is not affiliated with any political party. The other candidates on the short list for the post were Democrats.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Didn't Speak Out Against HB6 Because FirstEnergy Had Supported His Campaign
Text messages indicate that Borges was assigned to try to enlist Yost’s help with the bailout.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
